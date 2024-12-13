Hurry! Save $10 on Game of the Year winner Astro Bot at Amazon

We got plenty of exciting new announcements at The Game Awards 2024, including our new reigning champ for game of the year: Astro Bot. And if you've been looking to pick up this delightful little platformer, there's never been a better time.

Right now you can snag Astro Bot for $49 on Amazon. That's a $10 savings and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. You can also find Team Asobi's lovingly crafted PS5 platformer on sale for $10 off at several other retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy. And if you're purchasing it as a holiday gift, you'll be glad to know that all three retailers are offering free delivery with plenty of time to spare before Christmas.

In our Astro Bot review, we gave this charming 3D platformer 4.5 stars out of 5, hailing it as a Nintendo-quality platformer made for the modern age and hardware. If you enjoyed the PS5 console pack-on Astro’s Playroom, then you can expect more of the same in the best way. Astro Bot takes the same concept and expands it to more than 80 new levels, including several themed to iconic PlayStation franchises.

Its relatively short run-time (you can get through all the main objectives in about 11 hours) makes it a great option to knock off your to-play list over the holiday break. And it's a title that appeal to all ages from experienced gamers who grew up alongside the PlayStation brand, to the next generation of players who are just dipping their toes into gaming. Astro Bot's generous checkpoints, simplistic combat, and no penalty upon death makes it great for young players too while also offering plenty of hair-trigger platforming for older crowds.

In his review, my colleague Rory highlighted its inventive level design and charming cast of characters, calling Astro Bot a game that "will have you smiling every time you pick up the DualSense." And I'm inclined to agree. This is a rare modern platformer that gets at the heart of what made the genre such a staple of console generations past.