Cyber Monday PS5 deals: huge sales on console, PSVR 2, games and more

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and it’s bringing some of the year’s best sales on PlayStation consoles, accessories, and games. If you missed out on earlier deals, don’t worry—there’s still time to grab incredible discounts on PS5 essentials.
The standout offers include epic savings on PS5 Slim consoles, a PSVR 2 bundle at its lowest-ever price, and up to 25% off DualSense controllers. Plus, nearly all the best PS5 games are on sale, including exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Cyber Monday is also delivering deep discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions and massive savings on the PlayStation Store.
Whether you’re jumping into the PS5 family for the first time or upgrading your setup for the winter, this is the perfect opportunity to score big. With years of experience tracking PlayStation deals, I know how to spot the must-buy offers. Below, I’ve rounded up my top Cyber Monday PS5 picks and will keep updating with new savings I find.
While some Black Friday deals are lingering, Cyber Monday is where the action is — don’t miss out!
PS5 Console
This amazing PS5 Cyber Monday deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model, a DualSense controller. As we said in our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.
Price check: $374 @ Amazon | $374 @ PlayStation Direct
But digital might not be for, which is where the PS5 disc version comes into play. With the PS5 Slim disc edition, all the best features are still there, but you won't be locked into Sony's digital pricing. Play all your favorite games, even your physical collection, with the PS5 Slim that's built for unbridled gaming.
Price check: $424 @ Amazon | $374 @ PlayStation Direct
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon | $699 @ Best Buy | $699 @ PlayStation Direct
PSVR 2
Lowest price! Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $250 off, and this bundle will throw in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of The Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback. You can also get the PSVR 2 by itself for the same price.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $349 @ PlayStation Direct
DualSense controller
It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This all-arounder is perfect for just about any genre and is arguably the best PlayStation controller yet.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy| $54 @ PlayStation Direct
PS5 Games
Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art and novels.
A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launching over the summer.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.
If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls' title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
Street Fighter is an absolutely legendary videogame franchise, debuting back in 1986 as a humble arcade game. Meanwhile, 2023's Street Fighter 6 does more than just respect the game's legacy, it's an addicting triumph suitable for casual and advanced players alike. It's also 50% off for the holidays.
The best 3D fighter of the generation is now discounted during Black Friday. Tekken 8 is a more aggressive fighter than its predecessor, with gorgeous graphics to match its on-screen mayhem. It features a wealth of single and multiplayer content to keep you playing for months... and potentially years.
Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.
Step into the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Japan from a Mongol invasion. This open world game is renowned for its visual appeal, and the fact it lets you choose how you act against your enemies. The Director's Cut also includes PS5-centric features, all the DLC and exclusive in-game skins.
Prepare for Shadow's big screen debut with his own self-titled video game — remastered for new consoles. Also included is a remastered version of Sonic Generations, which has Sonic team up with his younger self to save the world. Again.
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.
The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!
The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project and sees Cloud and the gang venture beyond the walls of Midgar as they explore a vast open world full of new characters, quests and epic battles. With thrilling combat, cinematic production values and a story that takes some bold leaps, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an essential RPG for fans of the original and newcomers.
From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
Astro Bot is a joyful platforming experience that soars thanks to inventive level design and countless loving nods to PlayStation's rich history. It's the perfect follow-up to the free PS5 pack-in experience Astro's Playroom and is a delight for players of just about any age. It also takes full advantage of the PS5 and its use of the DualSense controller remains novel.
In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
PS5 Accessories
The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.
The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.
The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is an excellent and cheaper alternative to Sony's more expensive DualSense Edge. It has four remappable back buttons, trigger locks and most importantly, swappable modules on the front. These let you change from asymmetrical to staggered analog sticks or even turn your controller into a mini fight stick. PDP also sells Hall Effect modules if you want to beat stick drift for good.
Jump into the cockpit and experience PlayStation's Gran Turismo the way it was intended with Logitech's G29 racing wheel. Feel the immersion with a racing wheel that comes with floor pedals and paddle shifters to put you right into the driver seat. The G29 is built for PS4, PS5 and PC, making it ideal for all the gamers in the house, plus real feedback and vibrations makes you those sharp turns feel all the realer.
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus Essential is currently on sale with a 20% discount on a 12-month subscription. This tier gives you access to online play, cloud saves, exclusive PS Store discounts, and a rotating selection of monthly games. This deal is only for new accounts or lapsed subscriptions, if you have an active PlayStation Plus you can't top up your sub.
This Black Friday, Sony is offering the biggest PlayStation Plus discount on the top-tier Premium membership. This gives you access to the full PlayStation Plus Game Catalog alongside the Classic Catalog with a selection of PS1, PS2 and PS3 games streamable on PS5.
