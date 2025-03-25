Amazon is giving away a ton of free games for its Big Spring Sale — here’s how to claim yours

They say the best things in life are free, and Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is proving that adage very true because my favorite deal of the seasonal sales event so far costs Prime subscribers absolutely nothing.

Courtesy of Prime Gaming you can score a whole bunch of video games for free, and once claimed these games are yours to keep.

At this point, you might think the free games offered will be small timewasters or simple experiences not worth playing, but you’d be wrong. The selection of freebies includes several blockbuster titles.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Right now, on Prime Gaming, you can claim free PC copies of Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Saints Row The Third Remastered, Mortal Shell, Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition, Deus Ex Human Revolution Director's Cut and Bioshock 2 Remastered.

Prime Gaming’s freebies are typically exclusively for the PC platform, but this time console players haven’t been left out in the cold. Pulpy shooter prequel Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is also in the lineup, and you can choose between a free copy on either PC or Xbox.

To claim any of these games, just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, select your chosen title from the "Games" tab, and then click "Claim game." Now just follow the subsequent on-screen instructions and you'll be enjoying your free game in no time. Simple.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, it’s Amazon’s gaming rewards platform and it comes as part of the retailer’s Prime membership package. I consider it one of the most overlooked Prime member benefits.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m constantly surprised how many Prime users haven’t even heard of it. You should be checking Prime Gaming regularly as it refreshes its free games every single month and frequently offers AAA games.

At present, there are more than 36 free games on Prime Gaming. I’ve picked out my personal favorites above, but there are also plenty of indie darlings including Endling: Extinction is Forever and Mutazione, alongside some classic titles like Legacy of Kain: Defiance. Whatever type of gamer you are, there’s almost certainly a Prime Gaming freebie for you in the current selection.

These free games are just the start of the deals currently available in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The online mega-retailer is offering some of the best deals of the year across product categories. We’re tracking all the very best deals in our Amazon’s Big Spring Sale live blog , which includes savings on everything from OLED TVs to running shoes.