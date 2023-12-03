Forget the gym — this resistance band routine uses 7 moves to strengthen and sculpt your glutes

It's true, you don't need fancy gym equipment to get in a good glute workout. Banded workouts can be an absolute game changer when you want to strengthen and tone your body from anywhere.

This is especially good to note ahead of the holidays when many of us will be traveling and won't have access to our usual workout equipment. With that in mind, here's a 7-move, glute-burning routine to add to your minimal equipment workout bank.

The routine was shared on the Fitness Parlor Instagram page and features demonstrations of all the moves that you can view in the video below. But before we run you through the workout, we recommend you use a set of mini bands, which you'll find in our guide to the best resistance bands. Mini bands are best suited to the glute exercises involved in this routine, such as banded squats, donkey kicks and glute bridges.

Depending on your strength levels in your lower body, you may feel like you need an additional challenge as you move through the sets and rounds so working with a selection of bands is a good idea. This way you can move up resistance, increase the intensity and implement some progressive overload into your training.

What is the 7-move glute workout?

The workout is designed by fitness trainer Pauline Perina, who you will see demonstrating each exercise below. Just because you aren't working with heavyweight for this routine doesn't mean you should forget about perfecting your form during each move.



The routine involves seven exercises, all of which you will spend 20 seconds on. Keep your phone nearby so you can easily restart a timer for each move. Perina suggests you take minimal to no rest between exercises and aim to complete a total of four to five rounds allowing yourself six second rest between rounds.

Banded Squat

Place the resistance band just above your knees and stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees, lowering your body into a squat position. Keep your chest up, back straight, and core engaged throughout the movement. Ensure your knees are tracking over your toes and not collapsing inward. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Perform for 20 seconds and repeat for four to five rounds.

Lateral Step

Position the resistance band just above your knees and stand with feet hip-width apart. Take a step to the side with one foot, maintaining tension in the band. Follow with the other foot, keeping constant tension on the band. Maintain a slight bend in the knees and engage your core. Repeat the lateral steps in both directions.

Perform for 20 seconds and repeat for four to five rounds.

Glute Bridge

Place the resistance band just above your knees. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Push through your heels, lifting your hips towards the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top and maintain a straight line from shoulders to knees. Keep your knees pressed outward against the resistance of the band. Lower your hips back down without letting them touch the ground.

Perform for 20 seconds and repeat for four to five rounds.

Seated Band Abduction

Sit on the floor with your legs bent. Place the resistance band around both legs, just below the knees. Open your legs apart against the resistance of the band, then return to the starting position. Keep your back straight, chest up, and engage your core. Focus on using your outer thighs to perform the movement.

Perform for 20 seconds and repeat for four to five rounds.

Donkey Kick (20 sec each leg)

Start on all fours with the resistance band looped around one foot. Lift the banded foot towards the ceiling, keeping the knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Squeeze your glutes at the top and maintain tension on the band. Lower the leg back down without touching the ground. Perform for 20 seconds on one leg, then switch.

Perform for 20 seconds on each leg and repeat for four to five rounds.

Rainbow (20 sec each leg)

Begin on all fours with the resistance band looped around one foot. Lift and extend one leg diagonally to the side of the mat keeping it straight. Now stretch it over the bent leg to touch the floor beyond it. Keep your core engaged and maintain tension in the band. Perform for 20 seconds on one leg, then switch and repeat for four to five rounds.

Banded Squat Jump

Position the resistance band just above your knees. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Perform a regular squat, then explosively jump up. Land softly, immediately going into the next squat. Keep the band tense throughout the movement. Maintain good form with each jump.

Perform for 20 seconds and repeat for four to five rounds.

What are the benefits?

One significant advantage of this glute session lies in the convenience and accessibility of this minimal equipment workout. Resistance bands are portable, lightweight, and affordable, making them an excellent choice for individuals seeking a versatile exercise routine that can be performed virtually anywhere. Whether at home, in a hotel room, or even outdoors, these bands allow for a consistent fitness regimen without the need for an extensive array of equipment.

The highlighted exercises specifically target the glutes, a key muscle group with numerous benefits when trained effectively. The banded squat, lateral step, glute bridge, and other movements contribute to enhanced glute strength and definition.

Resistance bands provide constant tension, activating the glute muscles throughout each exercise. This not only aids in building muscular endurance but also promotes improved stability and balance. As a result, individuals may experience better overall athletic performance and reduced risk of injuries related to weak or inactive glutes.