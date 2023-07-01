5 reasons why you should get Hulu in July

It's summertime, which means that you're either spending more time outside or, if it's too hot, cooling off by bingeing some of your favorite shows. But if your air conditioning bill is cutting into your budget, then you'll want to be smart about the best streaming services you subscribe to during these dog days.

One service that shouldn't get the axe in July? Hulu. That's because a number of awesome shows are returning this month — to say nothing of titles like The Bear which dropped in late June — and it's also getting a bunch of classic TV shows, specials, and movies that make it more than worth its price of $7.99 per month. Here are 5 reasons to subscribe to Hulu in July.

What We Do In the Shadows is back

If you like vampires, you've got several reasons to subscribe to Hulu, starting with season 5 of What We Do In The Shadows, which debuts on July 14 with a two-episode special. Take The Office, set it in Staten Island, and make it more absurd, and you've got this hilarious show that documents four centuries-old vampires (and their familiar) trying to navigate the modern-day world.

If you're more into emo vampires, here's some more angst for you: All five of the Twilight movies are leaving Hulu on July 16, so get your fill of Team Edward (or Team Jacob) before then.

You're a Timothy Olyphant stan

You don't have to wait until The Mandalorian season 4 to get your fill of this tall drink of water. The galaxy's suavest marshal returns as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval on July 19, as the lawman moves from Kentucky to Detroit. While we're well away from the ur text of Elmore Leonard's novels, expect the same sharp dialogue as the original series.

As it doesn't launch until the middle of the month, you have plenty of time to catch up by watching the original Justified, which is also streaming on Hulu.

You're a Sharkophile

Hulu is adding an ocean's worth of National Geographic shark specials — 25 in all — on July 2. With titles like "Sharkano: Hawaii," "Jaws vs. Boats," and "Game of Sharks," there's something for everyone to sink their teeth into.

You long for the 90s

Longing for the days of West Beverly High, teased hair and long sideburns? The first two seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210 are coming to Hulu on July 1. These include some classic episodes, such as one with a cameo by a young Matthew Perry and Scott's tragic birthday party.

Hulu already has seasons three and four of 90210, so you can also watch Donna Martin graduate and see when Dylan thinks his dad gets blown up by a car bomb.

Also arriving on Hulu on July 24 is the 11th season premiere of Futurama. The show first aired in 1999, and its last new episode was 10 years ago, but interest in the comedy has never waned. We can't wait to see what the, uh, future has in store for Frye and company.

Music lovers

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Hulu is featuring a few live performances this year, starting with the Essence Festival of Culture livestream, which started on June 30 and runs through July 2. Featured performers include Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Salt-N-Peppa, Ice Cube, Ice-T, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge. Each day's livestream starts at 8 p.m. ET and runs until 1 a.m.

On July 5, Hulu will premiere CMA Fest: 50 years of Fan Fair. This 75-minute documentary will look back at the half century of the country music festival, with archival footage and performances, as well as interviews with country music legends like Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

And, on July 14 is the Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas concert film, which features the band's beginnings to playing at Allegiant Stadium on the strip.

Hulu is also getting a couple of music-themed movies on July 1. The first is Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic charting his rise from a baggage handler at Heathrow Airport to headlining Live Aid in 1985.

The other is Whiplash, the debut film of director Damien Chazelle, a captivating look at the toxic relationship between a jazz drummer (Miles Teller) and his sadistic teacher (J.K. Simmons), who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.