15-inch MacBook Air weight — how it compares to other laptops

Apple claims the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is the world’s thinnest laptop. Measuring in at just 0.45 inches (or 11.4mm) thick, there’s no question this is one seriously svelte machine. But what does this laptop tip the scales at?

Last year’s 13-inch MacBook Air weighs in at a meager 2.7 pounds, and impressively, the 15-inch model doesn’t weigh much more.

Officially unveiled at WWDC 2023 , Apple’s latest Air starts at $1,299, boasts both a bigger screen and more robust speakers than its predecessor and also maintains an estimated 18-hour battery life. Our recent 15-inch MacBook Air M2 hands-on points to a machine that could well be one of the best laptops in 2023. Better yet? It launches mere days from now, arriving next Tuesday (June 13).

How much does the MacBook Air 15-inch weigh?

The new MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is one of the lightest laptops in its size category. But how does it stack up against the competition? Below, we compare the weight and size of Apple’s latest Air against some of the best 15-inch laptops on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Weight Size MacBook Air 15-inch M2 3.3 pounds 13.40 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches MacBook Air M2 (2022) 2.7 pounds 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) 3.5 pounds 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.44 inches Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022) 4.2 pounds 13.0 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 3.4 pounds 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches Razer Blade 15 (2022) 4.4 pounds 14.0 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 5.16 pounds 14.7 x 9.3 x 0.85 inches

As you can see from the results above, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 seems to back up Apple’s claims about it being the slimmest 15-inch laptop you can buy in 2023.

Though it’s understandably a little heavier than 2022’s 13-inch MacBook, it’s good to see the Cupertino-based company sticking to the lightweight philosophy that is so baked into the Air brand.

(Image credit: Future)

At 3.3 pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air is even lighter than the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) despite having a larger screen. Among 15-inch laptops, only the 3.4-pound Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 even approaches the MacBook Air. Both the Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022) tip the scales at more than 4 pounds.

Offering a 25% larger screen than its predecessor, the 15-inch MacBook Air’s display hits a respectable 500 nits brightness. Throw in a longer lasting battery, MagSafe charging and the fact it’s twice as fast as the best Windows laptops with Intel Core i7 CPUs, and the 15-inch Macbook Air M2 is shaping up to be the lightweight laptop to beat in 2023.