15-inch MacBook Air weight — how it compares to other laptops

By Dave Meikleham
published

Apple has made some bold claims about the dimensions of its latest MacBook Air. So just how much does the 15-inch MacBook Air weigh?

MacBook Air 15-inch M2
(Image credit: Future)

Apple claims the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is the world’s thinnest laptop. Measuring in at just 0.45 inches (or 11.4mm) thick, there’s no question this is one seriously svelte machine. But what does this laptop tip the scales at?

Last year’s 13-inch MacBook Air weighs in at a meager 2.7 pounds, and impressively, the 15-inch model doesn’t weigh much more. 

Officially unveiled at WWDC 2023, Apple’s latest Air starts at $1,299, boasts both a bigger screen and more robust speakers than its predecessor and also maintains an estimated 18-hour battery life. Our recent 15-inch MacBook Air M2 hands-on points to a machine that could well be one of the best laptops in 2023. Better yet? It launches mere days from now, arriving next Tuesday (June 13).

How much does the MacBook Air 15-inch weigh?

The new MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is one of the lightest laptops in its size category. But how does it stack up against the competition? Below, we compare the weight and size of Apple’s latest Air against some of the best 15-inch laptops on the market.  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Weight Size
MacBook Air 15-inch M23.3 pounds13.40 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
MacBook Air M2 (2022)2.7 pounds11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)3.5 pounds12.3 x 8.7 x 0.44 inches
Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022)4.2 pounds13.0 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches
Microsoft Surface Laptop 53.4 pounds13.4 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches
Razer Blade 15 (2022)4.4 pounds14.0 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED5.16 pounds14.7 x 9.3 x 0.85 inches

As you can see from the results above, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 seems to back up Apple’s claims about it being the slimmest 15-inch laptop you can buy in 2023.

Though it’s understandably a little heavier than 2022’s 13-inch MacBook, it’s good to see the Cupertino-based company sticking to the lightweight philosophy that is so baked into the Air brand.

MacBook Air 15-inch M2

(Image credit: Future)

At 3.3 pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air is even lighter than the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) despite having a larger screen. Among 15-inch laptops, only the 3.4-pound Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 even approaches the MacBook Air. Both the Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022) tip the scales at more than 4 pounds.

Offering a 25% larger screen than its predecessor, the 15-inch MacBook Air’s display hits a respectable 500 nits brightness. Throw in a longer lasting battery, MagSafe charging and the fact it’s twice as fast as the best Windows laptops with Intel Core i7 CPUs, and the 15-inch Macbook Air M2 is shaping up to be the lightweight laptop to beat in 2023. 

More from Tom's Guide

Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 

Topics
Laptops