When is 'Smile 2' coming to streaming?

Paramount’s highly anticipated horror sequel “Smile 2” is finally here. The movie hit theaters on Friday, October 18, 2024, and has already made waves among horror fans and critics alike.

Early reactions praise its surprisingly shocking scares as well as Naomi Scott’s mesmerizing performance. The Rotten Tomatoes score is currently standing at a solid 84% from critics and 81% from audiences. In less than two weeks, it's pulled in over $80 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing horror releases of the season.

“Smile 2” follows pop star Skye Riley (Scott), who finds herself haunted by the “Smiling Demon” after a traumatic event in which a friend dies in front of her. Skye's descent into paranoia and fear mirrors the psychological horror of the original “Smile”, as those around her dismiss her experiences. Given the movie’s immediate success, you might be wondering when “Smile” is coming to streaming.

Below, we predict a potential streaming release date for “Smile 2”. Here's everything we know so far.

When will ‘Smile 2’ be available to stream?

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, “Smile 2” does not yet have a confirmed streaming date, so for now, you’ll need to catch it in theaters to see it.

When it does arrive on streaming, it will only be available to rent or buy first on premium video-on-demand services like Amazon and Apple TV. “A Quiet Place: Day One” hit digital services 32 days after its theatrical release. “Transformers One” also took 32 days to land on digital streaming, so based on this information, “Smile 2” should be available to rent or buy on November 19, 2024.

However, there are a few clues about when it might land on a streaming service. Paramount, the studio behind “Smile 2”, typically releases new movies on its streaming service, Paramount Plus, after a theatrical window of about 45-60 days (depending on the movie’s success). For example, “A Quiet Place: Day One” arrived on Paramount Plus 60 days after its release. “Transformers One” is predicted to land on streaming in late November (which is also 60 days).

So, we can predict that “Smile 2” might land on Paramount Plus around December 17, 2024, but that depends on whether its box office success continues. It could land on the streaming service even earlier.

We’ll update this as soon as an official streaming date is announced! In the meantime, Netflix has plenty of Halloween movies if you're in the mood for horror. You can also check out the best folk horror movies this spooky season.