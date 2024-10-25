Paramount Plus just teased Michael Fassbender's new spy thriller show — this looks tense

"The Agency" looks like it could be Paramount Plus' contribution to the growing number of big-ticket spy shows.

In recent years, all the best streaming services have been pushing some flavor of espionage: Netflix has "The Night Agent", Prime Video's got the expanding "Citadel" universe, and Peacock is welcoming a new version of "The Day of the Jackal" with Eddie Redmayne this November.

Soon, Paramount Plus is dropping its own espionage drama with two-time Academy Award nominee, Michael Fassbender, in the lead role. Judging by the new trailer that just dropped, "The Agency" looks like one hell of an edgy watch. Check it out below:

The Agency | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Our first look at the series begins with Fassbender's covert agent, "Martian", explaining what life in the field as a covert CIA agent in what looks like a debrief. In short, he makes his undercover life sound dangerous, deviant, and full of lies.

Subsequently, we're shown hints of what his new mission will look like, and all the trouble it will bring. Cue plenty of tense exchanges, relationship drama... and plenty of action.

What else do we know about 'The Agency'?

(Image credit: Luke Varley/Paramount Plus)

"The Agency" is a new spin on Eric Rochant's critically acclaimed French drama, "Le Bureau des Legendes". That show centers on the daily lives and missions of deep-cover agents working on long-term missions in areas with French identities, and the new show's cut from similar cloth.

In "The Agency", Fassbender's covert CIA agent is ordered to give up his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he leaves behind reappears, their romance reignites

Now, that's a problem, as it pits his career, his real identity and his mission against his heart — and hurls them both into what Paramount calls 'a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage'.

In addition to Fassbender, the series boasts an impressive cast featuring Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Hugh Bonneville, and more.

Excited? Well, you don't have long to wait: Paramount Plus has already confirmed when "The Agency" will premiere.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on Friday, November 29, before its on-air debut. The catch is that you'll only be able to stream "The Agency" if you're signed up to the Paramount Plus with Showtime membership plan, which rose to $12.99/ month (or $119.99 per year) in September.

Already signed up to Paramount Plus? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus movies and shows you should be streaming while you wait for "The Agency" to arrive.