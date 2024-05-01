New on Peacock in May 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

May on Peacock brings some pretty major live events, including the annual Eurovision Song Contest, plus two of the year’s biggest sports milestones: the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500. This marks the 150th year for the prestigious Kentucky horse race, while the Indiana auto race is only slightly behind, celebrating its 108th edition.
This is also a big month for reality TV on Peacock, with season premieres of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” plus an “extended and uncensored” version of the season finale of “Real Housewives” spin-off “Vanderpump Rules.” Peacock’s own original reality show “Love Undercover” makes its debut, following a group of superstar soccer players as they try to find love without revealing their true identities.
Here’s what you can look forward to on Peacock this month.
New on Peacock in May 2024: Top picks
'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Love can blossom under even the most horrific circumstances, which is what happened for two Jewish inmates at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. This limited series adapts Heather Morris’ bestselling novel about the enduring romance between Holocaust survivors Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) and Gita Sokolov (Anna Próchniak).
Morris herself is a character on the show, played by Melanie Lynskey in a framing sequence as she interviews the elderly Lali (Harvey Keitel) about his relationship to Gita, just as the real-life Morris did in researching her book. Through flashbacks, the show chronicles the ordeal that Lali and Gita went through to stay together. Thanks to his small position of influence as the person tattooing numbers on incoming inmates, Lali is able to keep them safe while holding onto the hope of freedom.
Premieres May 2 on Peacock
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Although it’s an institution going back nearly 70 years in Europe, this international music competition has been slower to catch on in the U.S. Still, its popularity has grown as it’s become easier to watch in the U.S., and Peacock has been live-streaming the annual event since 2021. This year’s contest features entries from 37 countries in Europe and surrounding areas, hoping to top last year’s winner, “Tattoo” by Swedish singer Loreen.
Because Loreen won last year, this year’s competition will be held in Malmö, Sweden, where musicians vying for the title include Olly Alexander of pop band Years & Years representing the U.K., and returning performers from Moldova and Iceland. The glittery pop aesthetic of Eurovision is pure cheese, and it’s steadily winning over American fans.
Premieres May 7 on Peacock
'We Are Lady Parts' season 2
It’s been nearly three years since the first season of this delightful British comedy streamed on Peacock, and fans have been waiting since then to see what happens with all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts as they work to establish themselves in the London music scene while navigating complex personal relationships.
In the second season, the band will complete their first U.K. tour and start recording an album, while facing a rival band out to steal their thunder. They’re also still dealing with messy offstage lives and trying to balance their musical ambitions with family and home. Creator Nida Manzoor promises more original songs this season, along with choice covers, as the band members struggle to find their own definition of success.
Premieres May 30 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in May 2024
May 2: The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock Original)*
May 3: The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 4: Kentucky Derby
May 7: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 8: Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
May 9: Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
May 16: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
May 26: The 108th Indianapolis 500
May 30: We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in May 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)
- Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)
- OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- Password, Season 2 (NBC)
- Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA Network)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)
- Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)
- Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
- The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)
May 1
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 27 Dresses
- The 40 Year Old Virgin
- 2046
- A Bride for Christmas
- A Royal Corgi Christmas
- Angels & Demons*
- As Luck Would Have It
- Beijing Bicycle
- Boo! A Madea Halloween*
- Boogie*
- The Boss
- Bruce Lee, the Legend
- The Cabin in the Woods*
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Couples Retreat
- Cowboys & Aliens
- The Da Vinci Code*
- Doom
- Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
- Enemy at the Gates
- Five Star Christmas
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Get Out*
- The Hurt Locker*
- Identity Thief
- Inferno*
- The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
- The Joy Luck Club
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kindergarten Cop
- King Kong
- Knight and Day
- The Last Airbender
- Life of Pi
- Life of the Party
- Lift
- Little Rascals
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Love on Safari
- Love Takes Flight
- Love Under the Stars
- Luv
- Mad Max
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Marry Me in Yosemite
- Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Merry & Bright
- Midway to Love
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy (‘99)
- Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
- No Time to Die
- Pitch Black
- Prospect
- Queen of Spain
- Return to Christmas Creek
- Riddick
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Rome in Love
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
- The Rundown
- The Scorpion King
- This Beautiful Fantastic
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third*
- Snitch
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Spy Kids 4
- Step Brothers*
- Tammy
- This is 40
- Three Extremes II
- Three… Extremes
- Tortilla Soup
- Uncle Buck
- Valkyrie
- War (2007)*
- Warrior (2011)*
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Why Did I Get Married Too
- Wonder Woman (2017)
May 2
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*
- Chucky, Season 3 - Finale (SYFY)
- Saturday Church
May 3
- The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*
May 4
- Kentucky Derby 2024
May 5
- A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+
May 6
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)
May 7
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 - Finale (Oxygen)
May 8
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
May 9
- Love Undercover, Season 1 - Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 10
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*
May 11
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 12
- A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+
May 13
- American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
- OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)
- Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14
- Cold Justice, Season 7 - All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
May 15
- Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16
- Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) - 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
- Love Undercover, Season 1 - 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
May 17
- Law & Order, Season 23 - Finale (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 - Finale (NBC)
- Law & Order SVU, Season 25 - Finale (NBC)
May 18
- Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+
May 19
- Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)
- Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+
May 22
- The Voice, Season 25 - Finale (NBC)
May 23
- Love Undercover, Season 1 - FINALE - 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 12 - Finale (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9 - Finale (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11 - Finale (NBC)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 24
- Knock at the Cabin*
May 26
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+
May 27
- Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 - Premiere (USA)
May 28
- American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)
May 29
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 - Premiere (NBC)
May 30
- We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Live sports and events
- May 1-5: La Vuelta Femenina 2024
- May 2 – PL Chelsea v. Tottenham (rescheduled from MW 26)
- May 3-6 – Premier League MW 36
- May 2-5: PGA TOUR CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- May 3: NXT Level Up
- May 3: Kentucky Oaks
- May 4: 150th Kentucky Derby
- May 3-5: PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational
- May 4: WWE Backlash France
- May 4: WWE Backlash France (Spanish)
- May 4: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO
- May 4-5: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup
- May 4-5: World Athletics Relays
- May 5: HSBC SVNS – Singapore
- May 5: Laureus Sports Awards
- May 6-8: NCAA PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships
- May 9-12: PGA TOUR Myrtle Beach Classic
- May 9-12: PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition
- May 9-12: PGA TOUR Wells Fargo Championship
- May 9-12: LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
- May 10-11: INDYCAR – Indianapolis Grand Prix
- May 10: NXT Level Up
- May 10: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. USA
- May 10: Wanda Diamond League - Doha
- May 11: Boxxer – Jessica McCaskill v. Lauren Price
- May 11: PAC Women’s Rugby- Australia v. Canada
- May 11-12: Premier League MW 37
- May 11: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT
- May 11-12: IMSA – Laguna Seca
- May 12: World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Margaret River
- May 13-19: Live From the PGA Championship
- May 16-19: LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
- May 17: NXT Level Up
- May 17: PAC Women’s Rugby - Australia v. USA
- May 17: Black Eyed Susan
- May 18: Preakness
- May 18: USATF LA Grand Prix
- May 18: USA Gymnastics Core Hydration
- May 18-19: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
- May 19: Premier League Championship Sunday
- May 19: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. Canada
- May 19: Wanda Diamond League – Rabat
- May 20-22: NCAA Women's Golf Championships
- May 23-26: PGA TOUR Champions KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- May 23-26: PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 24: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v Australia
- May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring
- May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring (Spanish)
- May 25: Pro Motocross Championship – Fox Raceway National
- May 25: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League)
- May 26: INDYCAR – The 108th Indianapolis 500
- May 26-27: 2024 Roland-Garros Tennis
- May 27-29: NCAA 2024 Men's Golf Championships
- May 29-31: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
- May 30: Wanda Diamond League - Oslo
- May 30-31: U.S. Women’s Open
- May 30-31: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open
- May 30-31: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- May 31-June 2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic
- May 31: IMSA – Detroit
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.