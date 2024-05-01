New on Peacock in May 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

May on Peacock brings some pretty major live events, including the annual Eurovision Song Contest, plus two of the year’s biggest sports milestones: the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500. This marks the 150th year for the prestigious Kentucky horse race, while the Indiana auto race is only slightly behind, celebrating its 108th edition.

This is also a big month for reality TV on Peacock, with season premieres of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” plus an “extended and uncensored” version of the season finale of “Real Housewives” spin-off “Vanderpump Rules.” Peacock’s own original reality show “Love Undercover” makes its debut, following a group of superstar soccer players as they try to find love without revealing their true identities.

Here’s what you can look forward to on Peacock this month.

New on Peacock in May 2024: Top picks

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

Love can blossom under even the most horrific circumstances, which is what happened for two Jewish inmates at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. This limited series adapts Heather Morris’ bestselling novel about the enduring romance between Holocaust survivors Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) and Gita Sokolov (Anna Próchniak).

Morris herself is a character on the show, played by Melanie Lynskey in a framing sequence as she interviews the elderly Lali (Harvey Keitel) about his relationship to Gita, just as the real-life Morris did in researching her book. Through flashbacks, the show chronicles the ordeal that Lali and Gita went through to stay together. Thanks to his small position of influence as the person tattooing numbers on incoming inmates, Lali is able to keep them safe while holding onto the hope of freedom.

Premieres May 2 on Peacock

Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Although it’s an institution going back nearly 70 years in Europe, this international music competition has been slower to catch on in the U.S. Still, its popularity has grown as it’s become easier to watch in the U.S., and Peacock has been live-streaming the annual event since 2021. This year’s contest features entries from 37 countries in Europe and surrounding areas, hoping to top last year’s winner, “Tattoo” by Swedish singer Loreen.

Because Loreen won last year, this year’s competition will be held in Malmö, Sweden, where musicians vying for the title include Olly Alexander of pop band Years & Years representing the U.K., and returning performers from Moldova and Iceland. The glittery pop aesthetic of Eurovision is pure cheese, and it’s steadily winning over American fans.

Premieres May 7 on Peacock

'We Are Lady Parts' season 2

(Image credit: Laura Radford/Peacock)

It’s been nearly three years since the first season of this delightful British comedy streamed on Peacock, and fans have been waiting since then to see what happens with all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts as they work to establish themselves in the London music scene while navigating complex personal relationships.

In the second season, the band will complete their first U.K. tour and start recording an album, while facing a rival band out to steal their thunder. They’re also still dealing with messy offstage lives and trying to balance their musical ambitions with family and home. Creator Nida Manzoor promises more original songs this season, along with choice covers, as the band members struggle to find their own definition of success.

Premieres May 30 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in May 2024

May 2: The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock Original)*

May 3: The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 4: Kentucky Derby

May 7: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 8: Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9: Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

May 16: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

May 26: The 108th Indianapolis 500

May 30: We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in May 2024

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA Network)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

May 1

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons*

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween*

Boogie*

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods*

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code*

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out*

The Hurt Locker*

Identity Thief

Inferno*

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third*

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers*

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)*

Warrior (2011)*

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*

Chucky, Season 3 - Finale (SYFY)

Saturday Church

May 3

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*

May 4

Kentucky Derby 2024

May 5

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+

May 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)

May 7

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 - Finale (Oxygen)

May 8

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9

Love Undercover, Season 1 - Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*

May 11

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 12

A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+

May 13

American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5

May 14

Cold Justice, Season 7 - All Episodes (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

May 15

Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

May 16

Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) - 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Undercover, Season 1 - 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

May 17

Law & Order, Season 23 - Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 - Finale (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 - Finale (NBC)

May 18

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+

May 19

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)

Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+

May 22

The Voice, Season 25 - Finale (NBC)

May 23

Love Undercover, Season 1 - FINALE - 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 12 - Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 - Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 - Finale (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

May 24

Knock at the Cabin*

May 26

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+

May 27

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 - Premiere (USA)

May 28

American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 - Premiere (NBC)

May 30

We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

