5 best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu may be known for its TV shows, but that doesn't mean its new movie selection shouldn't be overlooked. While you could just jump straight to our list of the best movies on Hulu, we thought you'd also be interested in what the world of reputable critics think about the latest movies on one of the best streaming services.

Leading the pack this month are some enduring classics that launched careers for some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Tom Hanks' "Big" and the "Die Hard" series. Also on offer is the disturbing psychological horror "Birth/Rebirth," which takes a twisted modern take on "Frankenstein," Wes Anderson's quirky and autumnal "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and a treat for all you anime fans out there with "Jujutsu Kaisen Zero."

We've separated the wheat from the chaff by consulting the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes to include only the most positively reviewed films new to Hulu. With that in mind, it's time to grab some popcorn and get ready to curl up on the couch and start watching. Here are the five best movies new to Hulu this month.

'Birth/Rebirth' (2023)

This psychological horror from writer-director Laura Moss is a chilling take on Frankenstein, using a familiar framework to tease at some of our most fundamental fears."Birth/Rebirth" follows two women with contrasting perspectives on life and death whose worlds collide when tragedy strikes.

Dr. Rose Caspser (Marin Ireland) is a hospital pathologist who prefers the company of cadavers to people and conducts gruesome experiments with biological material she smuggles home from work. When that biological material includes the recently deceased five-year-old daughter of her co-worker, maternity nurse Celie Morales (Judy Reyes), Rose has to confront the kind of family relationships she’s spent her life keeping at arm's length. When Celie uncovers Rose's latest experiment — her own daughter reanimated — the two polar opposite women unite to keep her alive, going to brutal lengths to further their obsessions, both scientific and maternal.

Genre: Horror/mystery and sci-fi/thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Hulu starting May 17

'Big' (1988)

As a 12-year-old kid, Josh Baskin (David Moscow) is striking out left and right, like being too short to ride the Super Loops at an amusement park and getting embarrassed in front of a girl he liked. But his luck changes when he finds a fortune-teller machine housing a mannequin called Zoltar, he wishes to be "big." Someone was never told "be careful what you wish for," as he soon wakes up to find that he's now an adult portrayed by Tom Hanks.

That premise, if we're honest, should not really work. However, Hanks brings "big" Josh to life with such whimsy and childlike enthusiasm that you can't help but root for him. Rather than laughing at the absurdity, you fall in love with the character. As Josh navigates his new "big" life, he quickly realizes that being a grown-up isn't all fun and games—he's not emotionally ready for the challenges it brings.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Hulu

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

With the endlessly creative vision of Wes Anderson, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is a quirky delight for both kids and adults. The film, which is based on the children's novel by Roald Dahl of the same name, uses a stop-motion animated art style from the same crew that animated Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride" to craft a cozy and autumnal atmosphere that, if nothing else, is worth rewatching for the vibes.

George Clooney stars as Mr. Fox, an enterprising fox who makes a career out of filching food from three local farmers. It’s like stealing candy from a baby — that is, until the farmers retaliate, and Mr. Fox and his friends are forced to up their game, concocting a plan to burrow into each of their respective warehouses.

Genre: Comedy/Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Hulu

'Die Hard' (1988)

To say "Die Hard" changed action cinema would be an understatement. Before "Die Hard," action heroes were more akin to indestructible superheroes with large muscles and even bigger weapons. However, Bruce Willis played John McClane as a foul-mouthed, believable New York City detective who took his fair share of punches. He's a victim of circumstance but never superhuman, creating a sense of tension that carries through the film. And if you're looking to binge the series, you can now watch all five "Die Hard" movies on Hulu.

In the OG "Die Hard," McClane travels across the country to his estranged wife’s company holiday party with the hopes of repairing their relationship. Unfortunately, Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and his group of terrorists had other plans for the party, trading in their eggnog for machine guns. Hans is after bearer bonds worth $700 million locked away in the building's vault and holds the party guests as hostages. Despite the detailed and precise plan, Hans could have never prepared for McClane, who does everything to disrupt the heist.

Genre: Action, mystery, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it now on Hulu

'Jujutsu Kaisen Zero' (2022)

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, "Jujutsu Kaisen's" first film has a little something for everyone. "Jujutsu Kaisen Zero" is set roughly one year before the events of the show in the same world where humans emanate Cursed Energy that can spawn eldritch creatures known as Curses or Cursed Spirits.

As in the series, "Jujutsu Kaisen Zero" walks a new recruit through the induction process at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, a school to train Jujutsu Sorcerers — people who can harness their Cursed Energy to fight evil spirits. But unlike the extroverted and energetic Yuji, "Zero's" protagonist Yuta Okkotsu is a timid and gloomy kid often targeted by bullies. He discovers he's haunted by the spirit of his childhood friend Rika, who died in a traffic accident, when she uses Cursed Energy to gravely injure his bullies. The movie follows his journey to control his powers and fight back against one of the show's main villains, Suguru Geto.

Genre: Fantasy, action, anime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Hulu