'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount warns fans to prepare for 'bombshells left and right' in season 4 part 2

If you think you're one of those fans who already have the big finale cliffhanger of "Emily in Paris" season 4 figured out, think again. Sure, last we saw of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) — spoilers ahead! — she was happy in her rekindled relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), albeit dealing with the awkwardness of Camille (Camille Razat) being pregnant with his child and things still being on shaky ground between her and ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). But in a recent interview, Laviscount warns fans about getting too comfortable with the way things left off in that mid-season finale.

“I think 'Emily in Paris' has a really incredible way of steering people one way and then dropping bombshells left and right the other way,” Laviscount told Us Weekly while on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday, September 1, though the British actor was coy on giving too many details to the outlet.

He did tease that big setting switch-up ("It goes to Rome … I think that’s out of the bag") and also said that viewers should expect “a lot more confusion” and “a lot more chaos” in the season's back-half. And, of course, "there is love on the horizon," he added.

And when the outlet posited an entirely different ending than expected for the dramedy's core love triangle — i.e. Alfie and Gabriel ditch Emily completely and get together instead — Laviscount was good-naturedly game: "Wow. That would be one for the books. That’s brilliant."

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The last time Laviscount's Alfie was on our screens was in the third episode of season 4 at the masquerade ball. Realizing that he still has feelings for Emily, he seeks her out, confesses his love and lays a big smooch on her — except it's not Emily. No, it's a different masked brunette who happens to be wearing the same exact black-and-white ensemble as our heroine. Instead, Alfie heartbreakingly sees the real Ms. Cooper leave the soirée hand-in-hand with Gabriel.

And though Alfie wasn't present in the next two episodes, you can be sure that he'll be back for the final five eps of the season. After the first five installments premiered last month, the second half of "Emily in Paris" season 4 is set to hit Netflix on Thursday, September 12. The fourth season is the first of the France-set series to adopt the streamer's split-in-half season structure, which other popular Netflix titles like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You" have utilized recently with their own releases.



We'll all find out all about those "bombshells" when the new episodes drop this week. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of season 4 part 2, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Alfie, Gabriel and the rest of your favorite characters by rewatching the show's first three seasons and season 4 part 1 with a Netflix subscription.

