7 best canceled shows of 2024 that deserved another season

Every year, new TV shows are born and old series die. It's the circle of television life. In 2024, we bid farewell to dozens of shows canceled across networks and streaming services.

But even if we all know the way of things, it's natural to feel bummed (or mad) when a great show is canceled before its time. The premise, writing, acting and production could all be top-notch, yet for whatever reason (usually low ratings/viewership), that show you loved is suddenly canceled. Sometimes, a fan campaign can bring it back, but other times, it's over for good.

Here are my picks for the seven best shows canceled in 2024 that deserved another season (or two or five).

‘The Old Man’

The Old Man Season 2 Trailer | 'Coming Up This Season' - YouTube Watch On

We may be living in a golden age of spy thrillers, but FX’s entry in the genre didn’t last long. It’s a shame, since the show was critically acclaimed and featured an excellent cast including Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat and Amy Brenneman. Bridges stars as retired CIA operative Dan Chase, who’s living off the grid when a mysterious assassin tries to take him out. He goes on the run and an FBI agent (Lithgow) is tasked with bringing him in. Though Chase is an “old man,” he’s still got the skills to both elude pursuers and track down whoever wants him dead.

Seasons: 2

Canceled: December 2024

‘Girls5eva’

Girls5eva: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Guess it just wasn’t meant to be 5eva. Sad face! The comedy from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock was first canceled by Peacock, then by Netflix — 2wice the rejection. “Girls5eva” never got much notice, but maybe it’ll find more favor in the future for its absolutely rollicking satire of the music business. Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Sara Bareilles deliver great performances and the songs are true bops.

Seasons: 3

Canceled: December 2024

‘Kaos’

KAOS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps it was too much to expect a comedy based on Greek mythology to go the distance. Yet, “Kaos” spent four weeks in Netflix’s top 10 TV chart, peaking at No. 3, and boasted a great cast including Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Billie Piper, David Thewlis and Debi Mazar. The story of Prometheus conspiring with mortals to overthrow Zeus had a lot of promise, but apparently, it wasn’t enough. Alas, not even the gods could save the show from cancellation.

Seasons: 1

Canceled: October 2024

‘My Lady Jane’

My Lady Jane - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

With the success of “Bridgerton” and its wannabes like “The Buccaneers,” “My Lady Jane” seemed destined to be crowned the next hit historical romance. The premise was clever and cheeky: an alternative version of English royal history that saves Jane Grey’s (Emily Bader) from the chopping block. And for a time, all signs pointed to a long and fruitful reign — positive reviews and a ton of online chatter. Unfortunately, it seems the show’s viewership didn’t match those indicators and Amazon proclaimed cancellation.

Seasons: 1

Canceled: August 2024

‘Somebody Somewhere’

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All good things must come to an end … but did this under-seen gem really need to end so soon? HBO tried to pretend like the show came to a natural end point, but the co-creators have said in interviews that they didn’t know the last episode of season 3 would be a series finale. Fortunately, “Somebody Somewhere” still went out on a high note — literally, since Sam (Bridget Everett) put on one last performance for her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) and their pals. The show’s last outing was as warm and heartfelt as every episode that came before it. Its figurative weekly embrace will be missed.

Seasons: 3

Canceled: August 2024

‘Evil’

Evil Season 4 Trailer | 'The Final Season' - YouTube Watch On

Not even rave reviews and a fervent fandom can save a TV show from cancellation. Ahead of “Evil” season 4’s debut in May, Paramount Plus announced it would be its last. At least creators Robert and Michelle King got four episodes to wrap up the storylines for the supernatural investigative team of scientist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Ironically, “Evil” surged in popularity once it hit Netflix, so there’s a possibility the show could get resurrected.

Seasons: 4

Canceled: February 2024

‘Schmigadoon!’

Schmigadoon! — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Nothing is more frustrating than when a show is canceled even though the entire next season has already been written, as was the case with this delightful Apple TV Plus musical. Series co-creator Cinco Paul revealed the tantalizing tidbit that the “Schimgadoon!” team had already written 25 new songs for season 3, which was set to move into the era of the ‘80s and ‘90s (think “Phantom of the Opera”). As a small consolation, some of those new songs will likely be performed at a stage production of “Schmigadoon!” at the Kennedy Center in late January. Maybe, just maybe if that goes well, we’ll hear “Corn Puddin’” on Broadway.

Seasons: 2

Canceled: January 2024