Amazing Sling deal gets you $5 off for life — here's how to get it

Sling has an insane deal that gets you $5 per month off your streaming TV subscription for life. To take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is add Max to your account. There are no hoops to jump through or any extra work to do.

Here's the lowdown. Just add Max to your Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue base package, and you’ll get $5 off your monthly bill. This will make what is already one of the best streaming services even better.

Live cable channels with Sling are reasonably priced, and Max's massive library offers a wealth of quality entertainment for just a little more each month.

Get $5 a month off for life with Sling and Max

Sling has a deal running through December (the last day is today). By adding Max to your account, you can get $5 off your monthly subscription for life. If you want to watch shows and movies on Max, there's no reason not to bundle them and save money. With the Blue plan and Max, you'll pay a total of $59.97 monthly, which is relatively cheap for the amount of entertainment you get.

This deal is available to existing Sling TV members and new customers so anyone can take advantage of it. If you already have a Max account billed outside of Sling, you must cancel it and sign up through Sling to get the $5 monthly discount. It's worth doing, as $5 per month will be a lot of money over an extended period.

On the Max side, the bundle includes the ad-free plan, which further sweetens the deal. Who wants to sit through ads when binge-watching the best shows on Max or the new content added to Max recently? This plan typically costs $16.99, so you'll pay $11.99 with this bundle.

On Sling's Max FAQ page, the company notes that with your subscription, you'll get eight live channels, thousands of on-demand movies and shows, and access to the Max app, which sounds like plenty of content.

This deal only runs through December, so you must get it today if it sounds appealing (and who doesn't want to save $5 per month?). Whether you already have Sling or want to switch, there's never been a better time. And while the deal ends today, remember that you will retain the bundle discount for as long as you maintain subscriptions to both Max (through Sling) and an eligible Sling base package.