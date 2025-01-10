7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (Jan. 10-12)

Prepare for a flurry of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more of the best streaming services.

Leading my weekend watch list are two series debuts. The gritty Western thriller "American Primeval" is a portrait of the harsh and unforgiving nature of the frontier, while "The Pitt" is a medical drama from "ER" veterans and starring Noah Wyle.

This week has been light on movies, but the animated triumph "Flow" is worth checking out. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘American Primeval’ (Netflix)

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix

The violence, lawlessness and darkness of the Wild West are front and center in this miniseries from the screenwriter of “The Revenant.” The story is a fictionalized portrayal of the real-life conflicts among the U.S. Army, indigenous tribes and Mormons, including Brigham Young (played by Kim Coates), in the frontier.

Amid the strife, a desperate woman named Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) must get herself and her son out west, so she hires a guide, Isaac (Taylor Kitsch). The only goal of their harrowing journey is survival.

►All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Pitt’ (Max)

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max

If "The Pitt" resembles "ER," there's good reason. It comes from “ER” producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, stars “ER” alum Noah Wyle and has a premise that sounds a lot like “ER" with a bit of “24” thrown in.

Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s shift as chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. As patients come through the doors, the doctors and nurses do everything they can to save lives.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Max

‘The Traitors’ season 3 (Peacock)

The Traitors Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Ahhh, we're back in the Scottish Highlands to cackle at the deception and betrayals inflicted by low-level celebrities upon each other. Host Alan Cumming once again presides over the murder-mystery competition that pits 21 reality stars and public personalities against each other for a $250,000 prize.

While the “Faithfuls” work together to increase the prize pot for all to share, a select few “Traitors” eliminate them one by one in the hope of snatching the money for themselves. This year’s cast includes “Selling Sunset” real estate queen Chrishell Stause, “Survivor” mastermind Rob Mariano, “Vanderpump Rules” outcast Tom Sandoval, “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and English aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

►Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Peacock

‘Will Trent’ season 3 (ABC)

Official Season 3 Trailer | Will Trent

After arresting the love of his life, Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez) disappeared off the grid for six months. But the Special Agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is forced to return to work when a criminal demands to negotiate only with him.

Thrown back into crime-solving, Will finds his office taken and a new face to contend with: new assistant district attorney Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez).

►Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

‘Doc’ (Fox)

Doc Season 1 Official Trailer | FOXTV

We’ve seen all kinds of doctors with all kinds of unusual traits and backgrounds, but “Doc” manages to come up with a unique one. Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) was the chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis until a traumatic car accident caused a brain injury that erased the last eight years of her life. Amy struggles to continue practicing medicine while navigating an unfamiliar world where she doesn’t remember the patients she’s treated, the colleagues she’s worked with, the husband she divorced and the man she now loves.

►Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Flow’ (PVOD)

FLOW - Official US Trailer

This surrealistic animated adventure from Latvia has no dialogue yet captivates with its dreamy imagery (rendered on the free, open-source software Blender). “Flow” has racked up plenty of awards so far, including a Golden Globe, and looks to be a strong contender for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

The story follows a cat who embarks on a journey after his home is devastated by a worldwide flood. He teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land. Courage, trust and wits will steer them through the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘The End’ (PVOD)

THE END - Official Trailer - In Theaters December 6

An apocalyptic musical sounds bonkers, which makes it a natural fit for the queen of offbeat movies, Tilda Swinton. She stars alongside Michael Shannon and George MacKay as members of a family who are living in a bunker 25 years after an environmental collapse rendered Earth uninhabitable.

Mother, Father and Son attempt to maintain a sense of normalcy by clinging to the rituals of daily life — which are upended by the arrival of a stranger, Girl (Moses Ingram). Son is fascinated by Girl and soon, the delicate web of relationships inside the bunker begins to fray.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple