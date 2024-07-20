5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more

Another week on the books means another weekend to relax and recharge. And what better way to unwind than with some of the newest additions to the best streaming services? The only question is where to start.

If you're not sure what to watch this weekend, we've got you covered. Here at Tom's Guide, we've rounded up all of the best new movies that just landed on streaming. Leading the pack is Netflix's big fat Greek romcom, "Find Me Falling," starring Harry Connick, Jr. as well as "Love Lies Bleeding" on Max, a bloody, campy and undeniably queer thriller led by Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian.

Over on Hulu, you can catch the real-life-inspired ballet drama "The American" and "Bring Him to Me," a mob thriller about a getaway driver with second thoughts about a job he can't refuse. For something with more of a horror bend, Peacock has another, much bloodier ballerina flick in "Abigail," because who says vampires can't do ballet?

If you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up on all the new shows and movies on streaming this week. And read on for what to watch this weekend.

'Love Lies Bleeding' (Max)

Love Lies Bleeding | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I've been kicking myself for missing "Love Lies Bleeding" in theaters, but now A24's ultraviolent, ultrasapphic thriller is finally on Max. Kristen Stewart is in peak form as Lou, a reclusive gym manager trying to build a life for herself outside of her criminal family's control. She falls for an ambitious bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O'Brian) who's just passing through town on her way to make it big in Las Vegas. What begins as a passionate romance quickly escalates into a series of violent crimes as the two are pulled deep into the web of Lou's sordid past. It sounds like a chaotic, gory descent into a toxic love affair that I, for one, cannot wait to watch (for the plot, of course).

Watch it now on Max

‘Find Me Falling’ (Netflix)

Find Me Falling | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This breezy romcom stars the Emmy- and Grammy-winning star Harry Connick, Jr. as John Allman, a brooding rockstar fresh off his failed comeback tour. He retreats to a remote cliffside home in Cyprus to lick his wounds and figure out where to go from here. Adding insult to injury, he can't escape his one-hit wonder from back in the day, "Girl on the Beach," a song inspired by a devastating breakup that still haunts him. He also learns that his property has become a popular spot for people to commit suicide, which dashes his hopes for solitude as he's forced to work with local villagers to build a fence to keep folks out. When fate reunites him with an old flame, he must decide which is the love of his life: his music or the woman he left behind.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The American' (Hulu)

THE AMERICAN Trailer (2024) Talia Ryder, Diane Kruger - YouTube Watch On

"West Side Story" star Talia Ryder is back and en pointe in "The American," a captivating drama inspired by the true story of the first American ballerina to make it in Russia's elite Bolshoi Ballet Academy. As the punishing but prestigious school pushes Joy Womack (Rider) to her limits, she struggles to fit in with her classmates. Between her strict but magnetic tutor Tatiyana Volkova (Diane Kruger) spurring her on and the exhilaration of her first love, Joy throws herself into her dreams of becoming a renowned ballerina. But the cost may be more than she bargained for.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Abigail' (Peacock)

Abigail | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I was pleasantly surprised by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's horror comedy "Ready Or Not," so when I heard their latest venture was about a murderous vampire ballerina, I was hooked. With a respectable critics score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Abigail" has been compared to 2022's "M3gan" for its blood-drenched mayhem and dark humor.

A ragtag group of criminals led by Giancarlo Esposito get a lot more than they bargained for when they kidnap the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a powerful underground figure to extort a $50 million ransom. They soon discover that the supposedly innocent little girl they’ve taken hostage is anything but sweet — and she's hunting them down one by one.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Bring Him to Me' (Hulu)

BRING HIM TO ME Official Trailer (2023) - YouTube Watch On

"Bring Him to Me" is a high-octane ode to the best and worst of '90s thrillers from Australian director Luke Sparke ("Operation Rainfall"). Its middling 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes may not tell the whole story, as audiences were much kinder, giving it an 85% fresh rating for its standout cinematography and compelling characters despite its low-budget feel.

Barry Pepper stars as an aging getaway driver caught in a battle with his conscience after his ruthless crime boss orders him to drive an unsuspecting crew member (Jamie Costa) into an ambush. As he gets to know his chatty, wide-eyed passenger, his morals and loyalties collide and he questions whether he can really go through with serving up this kid's head on a chopping block.

Watch it now on Hulu