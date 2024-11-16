5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Peacock, and more

We're barreling through November at a steady clip, and you can bet the best streaming services have plenty of new movies to fill up your weekends. With so many to choose from, the question of what to watch next can become more complicated than it has any right to be.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the best new movies that just landed on streaming. Leading the pack this week is the MCU's latest blockbuster, "Deadpool & Wolverine" on Disney Plus along with one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer, "Twisters," on Peacock. Elsewhere, Netflix has a divisive new musical crime thriller on Netflix, "Emilia Pérez," you can find "Thelma," a criminally underrated action comedy about a nonagenarian hellbent on revenge, and "Your Monster," a modern reimagining of "Beauty and the Beast," lands on video-on-demand platforms.

For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of all the best movies and TV shows to watch this weekend. So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies that just arrived on streaming.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (Disney Plus)

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26 - YouTube Watch On

Everyone's favorite "merc with a mouth" makes his explosive MCU debut in "Deadpool & Wolverine." After finally hanging up his mask, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is struggling to adjust to the retired life when the Time Variance Authority crashes his birthday party and recruits him to help protect the multiverse.

Tasked with saving reality itself, Deadpool embarks on a chaotic multiversal journey, eventually teaming up with his reluctant old frenemy, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), to save his universe from extinction. Overflowing with fourth-wall-breaking humor, brutal action, and a parade of surprising cameos, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was one of this year's box office juggernauts, proving once again the superhero genre’s enduring appeal in an otherwise soft year for Marvel.

Watch now on Disney Plus

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Netflix)

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Following its limited theatrical run, one of Netflix's frontrunners for this award season debuted on the streamer this week: a musical crime thriller that's proving to be one of this year's most divisive movies. Directed by Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" stars Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular character, a trans Mexican drug cartel leader who wants to transition to living as a woman and is willing to fake her death to make that dream happen.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helping her with a fresh start is high-powered lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña), who's almost too successful for her own good. Years later, the two run into each other, and Emilia convinces Rita to help her reconnect with her resentful ex-wife (Selena Gomez) and children, who had been relocated to Switzerland for their safety. "Emilia Pérez" is a genre-bending ode to human possibility that examines what happens after you become the person you've always longed to be.

Watch now on Netflix

‘Twisters’ (Peacock)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You can finally stream one of this summer's standout blockbusters from the comfort of your own home. "Twisters," a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic "Twister," stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a meteorologist from Oklahoma who's sworn off chasing tornadoes after a tragic incident that wiped out most of her storm-chasing team.

Jumping forward five years later, she's left her storm-chasing days behind in favor of a nice, safe job working for the National Weather Service when her former partner, Javi (Anthony Ramos), unexpectedly shows up. He persuades her to return to Oklahoma and assist his storm-tracking company during a dangerous tornado outbreak. Joining them is Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a famous storm-chaser whose flashy online persona hides his deep expertise in meteorology. Together, they embark on a high-stakes mission to crack a revolutionary formula to disrupt tornadoes.

Watch now on Peacock

'Thelma' (Hulu)

Thelma | Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What happens when a fraudster messes with the wrong grandma? That's the premise of the criminally overlooked "Thelma," a revenge flick with a twist inspired by director Josh Margolin's real-life experience with his own grandmother. June Squibbs, in her first leading role in her 70-year career, stars as Thelma Post, a 93-year-old in Los Angeles who gets duped out of $10,000 by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson.

When the police are useless in helping her, she enlists her old friend (the late Richard Roundtree) to track down the culprit and get her money back. But it's about more than the cash: Her quest turns into a desperate bid to show her daughter (Parker Posey), son-in-law (Clark Gregg), and grandson (Fred Hechinger) that she's more capable than her family gives her credit for.

Watch now on Hulu

‘Your Monster’ (PVOD)

Your Monster | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

2024 has been an incredible film for horror movies, and "Your Monster" is no different. Starring "Scream's" Melissa Barrera, it's an adaptation of director Caroline Lindy's short film of the same name that reimagines the classic "Beauty and the Beast" fairy tale for the modern age.

Up-and-coming Broadway actress Laura Franco (Barrera)'s life is in shambles after a cancer diagnosis takes a toll on her health and career. Once her boyfriend, an aspiring director named Jacob (Edmund Donovan), gets the news, he dumps her and replaces her as the lead in the play he wrote specifically for her. As if things weren't bad enough, she discovers a literal monster (Tommy Dewey) living in her closet after she moves back home. The unlikely pair eventually grow close in what becomes a surprisingly heartfelt exploration of the struggle to love yourself in this messed-up world.

Buy or rent on Amazon now