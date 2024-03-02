5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more

A new month means new movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and more of the best streaming services this weekend. But with so much available, figuring out what to watch can become its own headache.

So let us here at Tom's Guide do the hard work for you. We've rounded up some of the best new movies that just landed on streaming. Leading the pack is Adam Sandler's "Spaceman" on Netflix, a rare serious performance from the comedian that sees him venture to the edge of space in a ruminative exploration of the effects of isolation and the struggle to do right by the people we love.

Meanwhile, superhero movies abound with Jason Momoa's latest superhero venture "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" streaming. And if you're aiming to see "Dune: Part Two" in theaters this month, you can catch up on all the drama on Arrakis with the original "Dune" on Hulu.

So without further ado, here are our top picks for movies to stream this weekend. And for more recommendations check out the 7 best shows and movies to watch in March.

'Spaceman' (Netflix)

While better known for his comedic movies, Adam Sandler's proven time and time again that he's got the chops for more serious ventures (see: “Uncut Gems,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “The Meyerowitz Stories”). His latest, the sci-fi drama "Spaceman," aims for stratospheric emotional heights.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Jaroslav Kalfař, "Spaceman" stars Sandler as Czech cosmonaut Jakub, who is tasked with a mission no one else is willing to go on: a monthslong solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system. Lightyears away from home, he feels disconnected from his pregnant wife (Carey Mulligan) and starts to worry she may not be waiting for him when he returns. He finds solace from an unlikely source when a mysterious intergalactic creature from the beginning of time named Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) comes out of hiding from the shadows of his ship. Hanuš helps him put his earthly problems back together to figure out what went wrong before it’s too late.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ (Max)

Jason Momoa is back in what could very well be his last hurrah as the fish-talking bro dude Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman. Little is known about the DC cinematic universe's high-profile reset that kicks off with next year's "Superman: Legacy," but even if critics hadn't panned "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," it's unlikely the king of Atlantis was in new DC Studios CEO James Gunn's plans moving forward.

That all being said, audiences do seem to like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" given its 81% audience "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This sequel sees the return of James Wan ("The Conjuring," "Furious 7") in the director's chair as Aquaman and his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) face off against Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in their biggest challenge yet. The supervillain becomes possessed by an ancient evil after uncovering a magical artifact from Atlantean lore, the Black Trident, and sets his sights on revenge. Meanwhile, Aquaman, who has grown bored of Atlantis's political theater and questions whether he’s cut out for this whole king business, is a little too eager to start smashing heads again.

Watch it now on Max

'Morbius' (Disney Plus)

It's Morbin' time over on Disney Plus now that 2022's biggest meme turned box office flop hits the streamer's catalog this weekend. If you’re curious to see what all the fuss was about, now you can do it for the bit without spending extra money in the process.

This Sony-made Spider-Man movie without Spider-Man stars Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who, in his hunt to find a cure for a rare and debilitating disease that stops his body from creating new blood, comes to the logical conclusion to turn himself into a vampire.

When his experiment succeeds, he's granted super strength, sonar, and the power of flight. Of course, the trade-off is he also develops an insatiable taste for human blood, and going without it for too long turns him into a feral Nosferatu-looking monster. Things go from bad to worse when his best friend Milo (Matt Smith), who also has the disease, steals the “cure” for himself, and goes on a blood-sucking rampage across New York.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

'Dune' (Hulu)

If you're looking to catch "Dune: Part 2" in theaters this month, why not catch up on where the adventure left off? Here's a quick recap: In a distant future, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is summoned to the planet of Arrakis, a treacherous desert world home to the most precious resource known to the galaxy: spice. Joining the duke are his wife, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and his gifted son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet). As Paul and his allies navigate this hostile environment, they encounter betrayal from all sides as competing factions vie for control of Arrakis.

With stunning direction by Denis Villeneuve and an A-list cast that also includes Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and many others, it's no exaggeration to say that "Dune" does for sci-fi what "Game of Thrones" did for fantasy.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Godzilla' (Netflix)

"Godzilla: Minus One" was my first Godzilla movie, and it absolutely blew me away. So while I wait for the kaiju's latest venture to make its way to streaming, I've been catching up on the extensive library of films that came before it. One of those, 2014's Hollywood-made "Godzilla," just arrived on Netflix.

In what I'm noticing is a theme for the franchise, the larger-than-life action is anchored by all-too-human stories. Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy explosives specialist, returns home from duty only to find himself torn from his family in San Francisco to aid his estranged father, Joe (Bryan Cranston), in Japan. As the two work to uncover a decades-long cover-up, gargantuan creatures emerge that leave a trail of immense destruction in their wake. These creatures converge on their ultimate battleground: San Francisco.

Watch it now on Netflix