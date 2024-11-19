3 best free shows streaming on Tubi right now

You don't have to spend and arm and a leg for great entertainment — just go to Tubi instead.

Tubi is one of the best free streaming services in the business. It's one of our favorites for a reason, and not just because you don't need a subscription to watch. Heck, you don't even need to sign up.

From hard-hitting medical dramas to reality TV, there's a little something for every taste on Tubi. But you may not quite know where to start, which is why we've compiled some ideas for you. Below, find three of the best shows you can watch right now on Tubi.

'Nip/Tuck'

This Ryan Murphy drama follows the lives of two Miami-based surgeons, Dr. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) and Dr. Christian Troy (Julian McMahon). They work to reshape clients’ bodies every day while their own lives continue to unravel, whether in the form of marital woes, cheating, or general unsavory behaviors, especially with Troy's indiscretions at the office. Each episode explores both the doctors' lives as well as the patients, and the series is never one to shy away from uncomfortable, taboo topics as it veers into the campy end of Murphy's oeuvre. One thing about this show is it never, ever gets dull.

'Hell on Wheels'

Set in post-Civil War America, "Hell on Wheels" follows former Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) as he tries to get revenge on the same Union soldiers who wronged his family. His quest leads him to the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad, which is full of corrupt situations and attitudes, including racism and other evils of the era. It captures the spirit of frontier America perfectly as Bohannon works to make his way throughout the project, all while unraveling the shady secrets behind early America's seedy underbelly.

'Lie to Me'

Dr. Cal Lightman (Tim Roth) is an expert at telling when people are lying. He uses his understanding of body language and microexpressions to uncover the truth in a variety of situations. His organization, the Lightman Group, assists law enforcement and other clients by analyzing facial cues and gestures to reveal when people are lying. Each episode revolves around a new mystery, with the team facing moral dilemmas and intense challenges, all while Cal struggles with his own personal issues as the series goes on. This is one unique procedural that you'll want to learn the psychology behind.

