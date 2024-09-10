The best modern war movie ever is now streaming for free — and it’s 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

When the conversation turns to the best war movies the usual candidates like “Apocalypse Now” and “Saving Private Ryan” are always in the discussion. But sometimes modern war movies can get overlooked in favor of genre staples set during 20th-century conflicts.

I’m here to argue that “The Hurt Locker” is the best cinematic depiction of a modern conflict ever. And while it’s hard to suggest this engrossing war movie is underrated (it’s 96% Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to its quality, and it won Best Picture at the 2010 Oscars), this Kathryn Bigelow feature is a flick that can easily go toe-to-toe with the genre heavyweights.

Even better, “The Hurt Locker” has just been added to Tubi, one of the best free streaming services, which means you can watch it right now without needing a subscription or paying a rental fee.

If you’re not familiar with this masterful war movie, here’s why it’s a stunning depiction of a modern conflict that will have you glued to the screen….

What is ‘The Hurt Locker’ about?

The Hurt Locker (2008) Official Trailer - Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Movie HD

Set during the second year of the Iraq War, “The Hurt Locker” focuses on an elite team with one of the most difficult and dangerous jobs in the war effort: disarming bombs in live combat zones.

The movie opens with the tragic death of the squad’s leader, Staff Sergeant Matthew Thompson (Guy Pearce) after an IED is remotely detonated during the dismantling process. The squad is still reeling from this tragic incident when a new leader is installed, Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner).

James sports a very different temperament and unorthodox approach to the team’s task. Soon his two subordinates (Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty) become increasingly concerned about their new leader's reckless commands, and his seeming indifference towards the dangers they face every day.

However, as the city around them descends into ever more violent chaos, they are forced to rely on each other and James’ true character is revealed. “The Hurt Locker” also features Christian Camargo, David Morse, Ralph Fiennes and Evangeline Lilly.

‘The Hurt Locker’ is an epic and emotional war movie

“The Hurt Locker” hits on many of the same themes as classic war movies looking at the moral struggles that soldiers on the frontline face, and the immense emotional and physical toll that conflict takes on a person. So, while it’s not necessarily the most unique war movie, it manages to explore these elements in a way that is still highly compelling.

The performances from the whole cast are excellent, especially Renner and Mackie, and the direction from Bigelow is phenomenal. The bomb disposal scenes are almost unbearably tense, and even though I’ve seen the movie several times before, I still find myself sweating as they unfold. “The Hurt Locker” really does make you feel like you’re in the trenches alongside the heroes fighting to protect those back home.

The movie was a critical darling right out of the gate, and to this day, it is still ranked as one of the best war movies ever made. It was more than worthy of its Best Picture win at the 82nd Academy Awards, and Bigelow also nabbed Best Director (similarly deserved) alongside four other Oscar wins (including Best Original Screenplay).

Right now, “The Hurt Locker” holds an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from almost 300 reviews. Filter by “Top Critics” and the score jumps up to an almost perfect 99%. Plus, its audience score is pretty high too at 84%.

Ed Koch of The Atlantic said, “‘The Hurt Locker’ is without a doubt one of the best war pictures I have ever seen, and I have seen most of them.” While Kevin Maher of the Times of London described the Best Picture winner as “Not simply a war movie. It is war poetry.”

Meanwhile, Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post compared the movie to several classics of the genre: “The Hurt Locker is about Iraq in the same way that Paths of Glory was about World War I or Full Metal Jacket was about Vietnam -- which is to say, utterly and not at all. The Hurt Locker is a great movie, period." The critics also labeled the movie “exhilarating” and a “great thriller”.

You need to stream ‘The Hurt Locker’ on Tubi now

If you enjoy war movies, “The Hurt Locker” deserves to be at the very top of your watchlist. It’s a gripping exploration of the Iraq War that boasts well-crafted action, compelling (and flawed) characters and genius filmmaking from a director at the height of their powers. While movies set in Vietnam or World War II often dominate this popular genre, “The Hurt Locker” proves that a modern war movie can be just as riveting and feel even more visceral.

Even if you’ve seen “The Hurt Locker” before it’s worth a rewatch, and now that it’s available to stream for free on Tubi, there’s no reason not to give it a chance. Its runtime will pass in a flash, and while it’s not always the easiest watch, its darker sequences feel vital and will have you bonding with its core characters.

Stream "The Hurt Locker" on Tubi right now