Roku TVs and streaming devices just got a great free upgrade

Roku is constantly dropping updates for its beloved TVs and streaming devices. Typically, these updates focus on improving the overall streaming experience. The latest release is a bit of a surprise, as Roku is rolling out a new Weekly Trivia game designed to test your pop culture knowledge.

"We know you love entertainment as much as we do. And with trivia popularity being at an all-time high, we wanted to bring something we know Roku users love right to their TVs," said Roku's Bill Wilson in a blog post about the new feature. "Whether you’re a seasoned trivia pro or a casual player, our all-new Weekly Trivia is bringing even more delight into your home, with a little help from Roku City characters and easter eggs."

(Image credit: Roku)

The new Weekly Trivia game features ten multiple-choice questions per game, and a new game is scheduled to be released every Tuesday. Because Roku is an entertainment platform, the featured questions will test your entertainment knowledge. The questions could be from events and cultural moments like the upcoming summer games, show premieres, holidays and more. If it's something relevant to pop culture, it could be featured in the trivia game.

Trivia is available today on the home screen and in the search menu of all Roku devices in the U.S. The company didn't announce whether the trivia game would launch in other countries, so you'll have to stay tuned to see if it rolls out in different parts of the world.

For anyone with a Roku streaming device or TV in the U.S., this fantastic update adds a little fun to their Roku device without costing them anything extra.

