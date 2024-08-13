Google TV Streamer will be the first device to feature Android 14 for TV

Google TV Streamer, announced nearly a week ago, is set to be one of the very first devices to feature the Android 14 operating system, aided with the help of a new MediaTek chip, which is also the first for Google’s streaming device.

Although the Made by Google event is fast underway, with reveals galore on all things Pixel Buds 2 and Pixel Watch 3, the news of Android 14 on the Google TV Streamer comes via Android Authority . The site claims it discovered this by obtaining a copy of the device’s firmware, codenamed “kirkwood.”

With Android 14, the new Google TV Streamer, which very well could find itself among the best streaming devices come its release next month, will have a variety of improvements beyond just performance. Namely, it will bring support for picture-in-picture mode, as well as accessibility features and performance improvements.

Android Authority also claims the Google TV Streamer will be kitted with a MediaTek chip, dropping the long-favored Amlogic processor in the same breath as it drops the Chromecast name. It will be running a 32-bit version of Android 14 even with that extra 4GB of RAM.

Google TV Streamer goes Android 14

It's no secret that Google is dropping the Chromecast name in favor of the Google TV moniker, and it's set to be one of its biggest upgrades. Our Google TV Streamer vs Google Chromecast primer shows just how far this new device is headed with a slew of awesome upgrades built on a totally refreshed redesign.

In tandem with these changes is an upgraded operating system in the Android 14 platform, which will purportedly be first introduced on the new streaming device. Android 14 will allow the Google TV Streamer loads of awesome enhancements, like improved accessibility, performance, multitasking, and more.

One such area of improvement that Android 14 provides is in standby power consumption, which will allow users to toggle between a Low Energy Mode and Optimized Energy Mode. Networking on the Google TV Streamer will also be upgraded with a Thread radio, made all the better thanks to Android 14's Thread network stack.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android 14 will also give users more freedom in device and apps controls, with a new API allowing apps to embed custom prompts on the Google TV Streamer's Device Controls interface. In tandem with this, the Google TV Streamer will also have access to the Google Home panel, making it far easier to control your smart home ecosystem.

It's unclear at this time if older devices will retroactively gain access to Android 14 for TV, as most existing Chromecast devices run on Android 12. While performance enhancements and smart home integrations might not be supported, it would be awesome to see older Chromecasts and even alternative devices, like the Formovie Theater, upgraded with the Android 14 for TV interface.