5 best Prime Video romantic comedies to stream right now

We just might have rom-coms to blame for the “I can fix him no, really, I can (no I can’t)” mentality and the overwhelming trend of situationships and online dating horror stories. But we can’t even be mad about it. Whether it’s classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” or chaotic sci-fi love stories like “Lisa Frankenstein,” the rom-com genre has always been there to give us unrealistic dating expectations and to cheer us up after bad breakups.

Even for commitmentphobic trainwrecks like me, there’s something comforting about the escapism of a good rom-com — even when the couple has no business being together and will probably break up five minutes after the credits roll.

No matter what’s going on in my life, the nostalgia of movies like “13 Going on 30” feels like a warm hug. Whether you need a girls' night movie or a boost of serotonin, here are the best rom-coms to stream on Prime Video right now. You may not be able to fix him, but these leading ladies (and men) give hope to us all.

'Red White & Royal Blue'

Maybe I’m biased, but “Red White & Royal Blue” just might be the best rom-com of the decade. Not only are queer rom-coms few and far between, but most LGBTQ+ representation in media is riddled with doom and gloom storylines that center on traumatic backstories and often tragic or unfulfilling endings. “Love, Simon” helped paved the way for films like “Red White & Royal Blue,” but the Prime Video helped mend some of the less-than-ideal tropes.

We all love a good enemies to lovers trope, especially when it’s tinged with the forbidden romance that comes from the secret relationship between the prince of England and the First Son. As funny and charming as the movie is, that’s not to say there isn’t drama and the expected homophobia that you may expect from a film that centers on a closeted prince.

Of course, on top of the wholesome and electric relationship between Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) is the political plotline that drives the movie. And hey, we get to live vicariously through the existence of a badass female president. Sounds nice. To boot, both the film and original book written by Casey McQuiston are helmed by members of the queer community, adding a level of authenticity as the creators tell their own story.

'Breakfast at Tiffany’s'

Long before Deep Blue Something's hit 1993 song “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Audrey Hepburn starred in one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time. Despite its 1961 release, her character Holly Golightly is more of a feminist icon than some rom-com leads dreamt up in the past decade. Over 60 years after its release, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” has stood the test of time without ever really falling too far into the “this really hasn’t aged well” territory. Of course, that’s not to say it’s perfect, but compared to other movies of the time, it certainly stands out.

The plot is a bit on the edgier side for the time, with Tiffany working as an escort in the hopes of finding an old rich guy to marry while her neighbor Paul is a budding writer who found his own wealthy relationship to fund his lifestyle. Moreover, a big chunk of the film tackles Holly’s childhood trauma and mental health, wrapped up in a neat blue Tiffany’s box. Unsurprisingly, Paul and Holly are drawn together as their 2-hour romance plays out on-screen.

'13 Going on 30'

If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, you probably got your first marketing lecture when you begged for Razzles after watching “13 Going on 30.” But the movie is far more than a lesson on product placement. While most of us would love to turn back the clock and go back to our teenage years before rent and bills dominated our lives, Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink can’t wait to turn 30 (flirty and thriving).

Naturally, a dash of magic wishing dust ages her two decades, and Jenna learns the lesson that popularity is meaningless and she probably should have given the boy next door a chance rather than seeking frivolous relationships with shallow and vapid high school royalty. Not only is the movie chock-full of early aughts nostalgia, but the ‘80s vibes are real. However, one of the best aspects of the film is how different the experience is between watching as a teen and an adult.

'Emma'

Jane Austen remains one of the most pivotal female writers of all time for a reason. Whether it’s the early 1800s or 2024, those who don’t date often matchmake. There have been a number of adaptations of Austen’s “Emma,” but the 1996 and 2020 iterations are typically the most lauded. Douglas McGrath wrote and directed the 1996 iteration, which stars Gwyneth Paltrow as Emma and Jeremy Northam as Mr. Knightly.

Over the course of the movies (and novel), Emma has to step outside of her wealthy view of life to work on her entitlement issues and think about others (and not just in the controlling matchmaking way). While she’s busy orchestrating the love lives of others, she almost misses her own chance. But it is a rom-com after all.

On top of the legacy of the direct adaptations, iconic movies like “Clueless” wouldn’t exist without its influence. With that being said, the age gap between Emma and George is incredibly problematic by today’s standards, but it’s still an integral piece of the Hollywood zeitgeist.

'Lisa Frankenstein'

When your dating options suck, the only reasonable course of action is resurrecting a dead guy and rebuilding his body piece by piece with a tanning bed. Obviously. Budding horror icon Kathryn Newton brought high school outcast Lisa to life as she takes teenage rebellion ten steps further by hiding a zombie in her closet instead of a run-of-the-mill teenage boy. We’ve all been there, right? Accidental necromancy is such a drag.

Once Lisa realizes that her living, breathing dating pool options leave a lot to be desired, the nameless, undead creature seems like the best option — infested bugs and all. The movie may take place in the ‘80s, but its 2024 release was over two decades after the reigning coming-of-age fantasy/sci-fi staple “Edward Scissorhands.” As a result, the movie combats some of the more problematic tropes of the ‘90s movie, giving the next generation an updated and utterly chaotic cult teen rom-com.

