New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 12-18)

Love is in the air! Valentine's Day is almost here. This's week new on Netflix slate is filled with plenty of sweet and sour relationship drama, from the return of "Love Is Blind" to new flicks like "Players." There's a little something for every lovebird out there this week, so if you're planning a romantic night in, you might want to check out one of these picks.

"Players" follows a New York City sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) as the tables are turned on her usual wingman status when she falls in love with a war reporter. Her friends work to set the pair up as it thrusts Mack into a role she's not quite used to: the one falling in love.

You might also want to check out "The Heartbreak Agency," which follows a skeptic journalist who doesn't think lovesickness is or has ever been a thing. He sets out to prove the founder of a lovesickness agency wrong while getting caught up in feeling it himself.

Want more? Don't worry, there's an entire box of chocolates to peruse this month, and you never know what you're going to get. That's why we're here. Check out our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Love is Blind' season 6

Get ready for another season of romantic rollercoaster rides with "Love Is Blind." This time, singles from Charlotte, North Carolina plunge into the deep end of dating. After these participants get to know their potential romantic partners sight unseen, they get engaged and finally get to see their significant others — meaning there will be plenty of heartbreak, and plenty of new romance still when they get to look their potential spouses in the eye. Expect plenty more surprises, emotional revelations, and much more this time around. When has "Love Is Blind" ever come and gone without some sort of exciting drama, after all?

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 14

'The Heartbreak Agency'

Skeptical journalist Karl (Laurence Rupp) sets off on a mission to debunk the founder of a lovesickness agency, branding it nothing more than a sophisticated scam. Convinced that the concept of lovesickness has no place in the world, he soon finds himself caught up in a situation that forces him to re-evaluate everything he thought he knew about love in the first place. As he delves deeper into his investigation, what starts out as a quest for truth turns into a look inside himself as he — surprise! — seems to have fallen in lovesickness, too.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 14

'Players'

Mack (Gina Rodriguez) is a New York City sportswriter who knows the game of love as well as she does basketball. Used to playing wingman on nights out with her friends, including her bestie Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.), Mack's love life takes a turn when she meets Nick (Tom Ellis), a war reporter she can't get out of her head. With her squad of professional wingmen by her side, they make a plan to make Mack and Nick the city's next power couple, even if it goes against everything no-nonsense Mack usually stands for.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 14

'The Vince Staples Show'

Rapper and actor Vince Staples brings his unique brand of humor to the small screen with this scripted comedy in the vein of "Dave". It finds Staples playing an exaggerated version of himself as he lives his life in Long Beach, California. He straddles the line between being famous, rich, and oftentimes on the wrong side of the law — though he always means well. Vince's misadventures typically end up proving that if something can go sideways for him, it definitely will.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 15

'Einstein and the Bomb'

As Albert Einstein flees the clutches of Nazi Germany for the safety of the United States, his genius makes him instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb. This documentary follows Einstein's escape from Hitler's reign to his persuasion of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to initiate the U.S. Nuclear Program, spurred by the fear of Nazi Germany's atomic ambitions. Even though victory is on the horizon, however, Einstein reveals the profound regret he found in ushering in the atomic age. Using archival footage, interviews, and other bits of historical information, it explores Einstein's complex relationship with the atom bomb and his thoughts on whether he might have signed that infamous letter to Roosevelt in the first place.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 16

Everything new on Netflix: Feb.12-18

FEBRUARY 13

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) (Netflix Film)

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix Comedy)

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

FEBRUARY 14

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) (Netflix Film)

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) (Netflix Series)

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) (Netflix Film)

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Love Is Blind: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Players (Netflix Film)

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

FEBRUARY 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) (Netflix Series)

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) (Netflix Series)

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Ready, Set, Love (TH) (Netflix Series)

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix Series)

Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

FEBRUARY 16

The Abyss (SE) (Netflix Film)

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos (ID) (Netflix Series)

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 2/14/23



Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel