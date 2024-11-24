Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and that means the best streaming services are serving up a smorgasbord of new movies. But with so many to choose from, how do you figure out which are the ones to watch?

I check out the Netflix top-10 movies list whenever I want to see what everyone's buzzing about. While they're not all guaranteed to be hits, it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best of the best in Netflix's top-10 list to let you know which movies are actually worth the hype.

Netflix has had a streak of great original movies this year, many of which have landed in the top-10. This week, that includes Netflix's latest yuletide romcom as well as a riveting horror drama, and a documentary that takes some twists I guarantee you'll never predict.

So without further ado, here are the best movies in the Netflix top-10 you should add to your watch list. And be sure to check out our round-up of the Best Black Friday streaming deals to grab right now.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. ET on November 24.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ (Netflix)

The Merry Gentlemen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix hits it out of the park yet again with its latest holiday rom-coms. "The Merry Gentlemen" stars Britt Robertson as Ashley Davis, a professional dancer who decides to escape the city and return home to her parents for some festive cheer. However, when her parents' performing venue threatens to go out of business under mounting debts, she decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save it. She even manages to convince the charming local handyman, Luke (Chad Michael Murray), to join in the Jingle Bell Rock. With the help of some fit and shirtless dancers, Ashley sets out to save the Rhythm Room—and Christmas itself.

Watch it now on Netflix

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Piano Lesson'

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, "The Piano Lesson" follows the Charles family as they clash over the future of a cherished heirloom: an intricately carved piano bearing images of their enslaved ancestors. While Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) has his eyes set on a plot of land that selling the piano could pay for, his sister, Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler), values its history to the family over profit. Caught in the middle, their Uncle Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) acts as peacemaker as tensions between the siblings escalate. Amid their conflict, a haunting mystery looms over the family, as rumors of a vengeful spirit spread through the town.

Watch on Netflix now

'The Lost Children'

The Lost Children | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Usually you can tell the broad strokes of a documentary based on its premise. I promise you, with "The Lost Children," you don't. A harrowing story of survival in more ways than one, this new Netflix documentary directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel dives into the incredible true story of four children, aged between 11 months and 13 years old, who survived a deadly plane crash that stranded them in the Amazon rainforest. Colombian soldiers and local indigenous people worked together in a desperate rescue mission to bring them home despite the long-simmering social and political conflict between them.

Watch on Netflix now

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Merry Gentleman" (2024)

2. "Spellbound" (2024)

3. "Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy" (2024)

4. "Hot Frosty" (2024)

5. "The Piano Lesson" (2024)

6. "Father Figures" (2017)

7. "Rob Peace" (2024)

8. "The Lost Children" (2024)

9. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

10. "Sing" (2016)