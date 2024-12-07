Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The weather outside is frightful, so it's time to settle in, grab some popcorn, and watch the best streaming services. But with so many new movies on offer, how do you figure out what's worth watching?

Whenever I'm at a loss for what to watch, I make a beeline to the Netflix top-10 movies list for inspiration. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool as any to cut through the noise.

Netflix has had a streak of great original movies this year, many of which have landed in the top-10. This week, Netflix's new Lindsay Lohan-led Christmas rom-com is still holding its place, joined by an underrated WWII drama that's finally found its audience on streaming and a Michael Bay classic that's worth revisiting.

So without further ado, here are the best movies in the Netflix top-10 you should add to your watch list.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on December 7.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Our Little Secret'

Our Little Secret | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of Netflix's most-anticipated Christmas movies, the Lindsay Lohan-led "Our Little Secret," has held strong in the streamer's top-10 since it dropped last week. Lohan stars as Avery, a woman caught in a holiday nightmare when, after a nasty breakup with her ex (Ian Harding), she discovers he's dating the sister of her new beau (Jon Rudnitsky). Trying to make a good first impression on their partners' family but forced to share a Christmas under one roof, the two resentful exes try to awkwardly navigate the festive season without blowing the lid on their romantic history.

Watch on Netflix now

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Midway'

Midway Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

While it didn't do too hot at the box office or among critics, this World War II drama seems to have finally found its audience after landing on Netflix this month. It's currently sitting at a 92% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Roland Emmerich, "Midway" follows the true events of the Battle of Midway, showcasing pivotal bombing missions and intense dogfights that ultimately shifted the course of the war. History buffs will recognize key figures in the fight like Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Doolittle (Aaron Eckhart), who led the famous Doolittle Raid, and Admiral Chester W. Nimitz (Woody Harrelson). While not for everyone, "Midway's" dogged devotion to realism is impressive to watch, even if war movies aren't usually your thing.

Watch on Netflix now

'Transformers'

Transformers | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Is "Transformers" a great movie? Debatable. But it's a fun nostalgia trip to revisit the start of Michael Bay's sci-fi action series, especially now with Linkin Park recently reuniting after a lengthy hiatus (the band's song "What I've Done infamously plays during the film's closing credits). The ever-impressive Shia LaBeouf anchors the movie with his performance as Sam Witwicky, who uncovers the race of shape-shifting robots after his first car turns out to be the Autobot Bumblebee in disguise. The two set out on a mission to recover the uber-powerful AllSpark, assembling Bumblebee's allies like Optimus Prime along the way after the villainous Megatron starts waging war against Earth.

Watch on Netflix now

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Subservience" (2024)

2. "Mary" (2024)

3. "That Christmas" (2024)

4. "Our Little Secret" (2024)

5. "Little" (2019)

6. "Run All Night" (2015)

7. "Faster" (2010)

8. "Midway" (2019)

9. "Transformers" (2007)

10. "We're the Millers" (2013)