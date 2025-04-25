Netflix is about to lose this underrated Mark Wahlberg action movie — here's your last day to watch

Netflix's library of gripping action movies is about to get just a little poorer, as Peter Berg's "Patriots Day" is about to leave the streaming service in a matter of days.

It's not easy viewing, but "Patriot Days" is, in turn, a haunting, emotional and very tense film that recounts the tragic Boston Marathon bombing (and the manhunt thereafter) that shocked the nation in 2013.

Never watched it? This action thriller is leaving the streaming service soon — your last day to stream "Patriots Day" on Netflix is Monday, April 28.

If you're weighing whether to make time to stream "Patriot Days" before it disappears, you can find more info about the movie, including a round-up of critical reactions, below.

What is 'Patriots Day' about?

Peter Berg's "Patriots Day" is an action-thriller that's based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The movie introduces us to Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg), a cop nearing the end of a rough spot in his career who reluctantly works on the Marathon finish line.

After documenting the build-up to the bombing, the movie follows Tommy as he joins the brave survivors, first responders, and investigators in the race to find the culprits before they can strike again.

In addition to Wahlberg, the movie also stars Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Wolff, Rachel Brosnahan, Christopher O'Shea, and more.

Why you should stream 'Patriots Day' on Netflix

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy)

Even if I'm not completely enamored with the movie's main man as a character (Wahlberg is doing solid work, I just found his wise-ass persona a bit grating), I found "Patriots Day" to be a tense, emotional and ultimately exciting watch, and one that treats the real tragedy with real gravity.

Lionsgate bills "Patriots Day" as a "stirring tribute to the Boston community's strength and courage in the face of adversity," and I really do think "Patriots Day" nails that sense of spirit.

After building tension across peaceful scenes spanning the first half-hour, the bombing shatters that peace, and harrowing scenes play out. From then on, "Patriots Day" becomes a fraught hunt for those responsible, switching gear to edge-of-your-seat action in the back half.

(Image credit: CBS Film/Lionsgate/Atlaspix/Alamy)

It's not just me who recommends "Patriots Day," though: critics, generally, agree that it's a worthwhile watch.

At the time of writing, "Patriots Day" has an 80% score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, a score generated from a total of 238 accredited reviews.

The site's critical consensus reads: ""Patriots Day" offers a stirring, solidly crafted tribute to the heroes of a real-life American tragedy without straying into exploitative action thriller territory."

Reviewing for The Guardian, Lanre Bakare gave "Patriots Day" a 4-star review, calling it "tense yet respectful" and describing it as "a moving and compelling homage to a city and its spirit, as well as a gripping procedural."

IndieWire's Steve Greene gave the movie a B grade upon release, and called it "a heartfelt, harrowing tribute to the film's real-life heroes."

Meanwhile, Variety's Peter Debruge summed the movie up as "genuinely exciting megaplex entertainment, informed by extensive research, featuring bona fide movie stars, and staged with equal degrees of professionalism and respect."

Already streamed "Patriots Day" on Netflix? For more help finding your next watch, check out our guide to the best action movies on Netflix or take a look at our round-up of the overall best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations.