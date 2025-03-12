Netflix is about to lose one of the most unpredictable dark thrillers I’ve ever watched — stream it while you still can

Netflix has confirmed which movies it’s set to remove from its movie library in March 2025. I expect blockbusters like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” will catch the majority of eyes but don’t let “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” leave Netflix without a trace.

This dark thriller is one of the most gripping movies I’ve watched over the last decade, and it’s an easy pick whenever somebody asks me to recommend a movie with plenty of twists and a shocking ending.

It’s been available to stream on Netflix U.S. for almost a year, but sadly, its time on the streaming service is rapidly coming to an end as it’s set to leave on Saturday, March 15.

You’ve got a few days left to watch this creepy dark thriller (Fair warning, there’s a big old scoop of horror too). If you’re looking for something spine-chilling to watch on Netflix, “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is the perfect pick.

What is ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ about?

When the corpse of an unidentified woman is found at a brutal crime scene, the body is transferred to the local coroner’s office, managed by a father and son, Tommy (Brian Cox) and Austin (Emile Hirsch).

The pair have one night to discover the cause of death at the sheriff’s request, and so Austin cancels plans with his girlfriend Emma (Ophelia Lovibond), and the two set about examining the body, dubbed a Jane Doe.

As they begin to investigate, they discover a series of physiologically impossible injuries, such as shattered wrists and ankles bones, but with no outward bruising, or smoke-blackened lungs with no burns on her body.

As they continue to examine the body, bizarre events with no rational explanations occur, and Tommy begins to see strange figures in the morgue’s corridors.

As the night gets increasingly intense and unnerving the shocking secrets of Jane Doe’s identity are eventually revealed.

‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe' is both creepy and compelling

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” grips you right out of the gate because its central question — who is the eponymous corpse — is such a compelling mystery.

From minute one, you’ll want answers, and that hunger for the truth only burns even brighter as more layers are peeled back and the two coroners discover a whole load of evidence that doesn’t make any logical sense.

When the movie focuses on its horror aspect, it’s perhaps not as strong from a narrative standpoint, but the “things go bump in the morgue” scenes are still enjoyable. Plus, there are a few good jump scares without the entire movie feeling full of cheap tricks.

Nevertheless, the best moments come when Tommy and Austin uncover a strange new clue and try to piece this impossible information together with the reason.

Viewers who like to play along at home might figure out the big reveal before it comes, but the ride is still enjoyable even if the destination is a little too obviously signposted if you pay attention.

I’m not the only fan of this 2016 movie from director André Øvredal either. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an 86% score, enough to earn it a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

“‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ subverts the gruesome expectations triggered by its title to deliver a smart, suggestively creepy thriller that bolsters director André Ovredal's growing reputation,” reads RT’s critics summary.

Tom Huddleston of Time Out labeled it “an enjoyable twisty little throat-grabber.” Meanwhile, Marjorie Baumgarten of the Austin Chronicle was impressed with the movie’s two lead actors.

“The film benefits from the actors' skills and their believable father/son rapport,” said Baumgarten. “Gruesome without being gory,” said Jeannette Catsoulis of New York Times.

On the more negative side was The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Dalton: “Seemingly torn between more refined art house pretensions and knowingly pulpy schlock, 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' ultimately feels like an unsatisfactory compromise between the two.”

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” also has a solid reception from viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the chilling thriller scores 71% on the Popcornmeter.

One recent review states, “I didn't watch the trailer first and was definitely surprised by how good this movie was. Definitely recommend.”

Stream ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ on Netflix while you can

If you’re looking for a spooky thriller that will keep you entertained, and just the right amount of frightening, until its haunting final moments, look no further than “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.”

Its central mystery is gripping, and the movie is well-anchored by two strong performances. Brian Cox is particularly impressive and it’s maybe not the type of role you’d expect from him either.

One of the biggest compliments I can give “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is that I’d love to erase it from my memory and watch it again for the first time.

I had such a blast piecing together the mystery, and spinning up wild theories about Jane Doe’s identity, that it would be a joy to do it all over again. Unfortunately, I’ll just have to settle for yet another rewatch.

Remember, you’ve got until March 15 to watch this excellent dark thriller on Netflix. Afterward, it’ll head into the great streaming ether. So, don’t miss your chance to watch while “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is still on Netflix.

