One of the most overlooked movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it deserves a second chance

"Better Man" deserved, well, better. Yes, I really am talking about the recent musical biopic boasting an all-singing, all-dancing CG chimpanzee; it's an absolute treat.

Despite landing strong reviews — it’s 88% on Rotten Tomatoes right now — the movie’s a certified box office. The movie cost over $100 million to produce, yet has recouped less than $20 million of its budget, as of the time of writing.

Frankly, its cultural impact seems more relegated to social media debates questioning just how famous the subject, Robbie Williams, actually was.

Speaking as someone who raced to the theater to see a movie taking a big creative swing, that’s a crying shame. “Better Man” is an emotional, entertaining watch from “The Greatest Showman” director, Michael Gracey.

As of today (Feb. 11), “Better Man” is available on Premium Video-on-Demand platforms like Prime Video, and I’m taking this opportunity to urge you to seek out this innovative, overlooked movie musical; here's why.

What is 'Monkey Man' about?

YouTube Watch On

Michael Gracey's "Monkey Man" is based on the real story of British pop sensation, Robbie Williams. Told from Robbie's perspective — with the star rendered as an animated, anthropomorphized chimpanzee — the movie follows him from his days as a youngster enjoying being on stage through his journey to stardom.

You'll see his early days as the youngest member of chart-topping boy band, Take That, and beyond to his days as a much-loved solo star, all while capturing the challenges and pressures that fame can bring.

In addition to featuring the voice of Robbie Williams "Better Man's" cast also includes Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvany, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge and Anthony Hayes.

Why you should watch 'Better Man' now

(Image credit: BFA/Paramount Pictures/Alamy)

I really do think it’s a travesty that “Better Man” underperformed precisely because it’s home to plenty big big-screen spectacle moments. Gracey's previous crowdpleaser "The Greatest Showman" boasted its own memorable moments, and this is no different.

I'd call out, for example, brilliantly staged numbers like that scene from on the streets of London or a brawl that sees the singer literally battle his demons; if it's well-staged numbers you want, there's plenty to enjoy here.

That commitment to audacious scenes like the above is balanced with such a strong, singular sense of character that puts “Better Man” head and shoulders above other, more conventional efforts. If you have any familiarity with the British star, it captures his wit and personality well; if not, I find it difficult to believe you won’t be at least a little taken by his charisma.

He’s present as the wry narrator and the whole thing’s personal, almost to a fault, with the star laying his life bare for judgment. The whole thing oozes personality, even when he’s rendered on-screen as a dancing monkey. Oh, and if you’re not familiar with Williams’ discography, fret not: the songs that soundtrack the movie’s best moments are damn good, too.

(Image credit: Paramount)

As proof it’s not just me singing “Better Man’s” praises, either; plenty of critics have fallen under its spell. Take, for example, The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee, who gave it a 4-star rating and branded it “a surprising winner”, writing: “Gracey’s involving and immersive direction sweeps us up and out of our seats, refreshing beats that have grown musty in this territory (does every musician have a bad dad and a drug problem?) with endlessly inventive transitions and montages that find ways to offer something unexpected.”

Likewise, in his review for Vulture, Bilge Ebiri wrote: “The film hits all the expected pit-stops of addiction and alcoholism and heartbreak and egomania along the way. But it does so with a blazing, restless inventiveness that goes beyond mere sensationalism into something downright pathological.”

Hopefully, I’ve managed to convince you to give the biopic a shot now that “Better Man” is available to buy or rent on PVOD. While I'm happy to acknowledge that it has plenty of barriers to entry for many would-be viewers, I can't stress enough that I think this is simply a movie waiting to find more fans.