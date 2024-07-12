First 'Captain America: Brave New World' trailer is here — and it’s made me excited about Marvel again

Brace yourself — it might finally be time to come out of this horrible “Marvel fatigue” that we’ve all been experiencing the past few years. Yes, disappointment may no longer be on the cards because the MCU seems to be on the mend, and we could feel the pure, brilliant magic of this universe once again. “Captain America: Brave New World” is proof that quality movies are on the horizon, and we finally got the first trailer for this highly anticipated superhero adventure.

Fans have been waiting for a teaser after it was rumored a trailer would drop yesterday (they were wrong and I refreshed my feed so many times just to catch it early). Thankfully, the trailer was delayed until today (July 12), but man was it worth the wait. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) rocks his own Captain America suit as he fights against a very exciting threat … the Red Hulk. Check out the trailer below:

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Teaser | In Theaters February 14, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer gives us a look at what to expect in the upcoming movie, along with who will star in it. Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident after discussing his new military position with U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). Wilson expresses his concerns about the agreement, saying, “And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?”

Ross doesn’t seem to give a firm answer, and instead replies, “Work with me, Sam.” If you didn’t know already, "Thunderbolt" Ross is a major antagonist in the Marvel Comics universe, and so it’s likely he will turn against everyone when he becomes the Red Hulk. In this case, it’s unclear how much of a villainous role he will take on. The official synopsis does give some insight though: “Wilson must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

We also get our first look at a new character played by Giancarlo Esposito. It’s possible he will assume the role of George Washington Bridge, a former mercenary and high-ranking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (although this isn’t confirmed). During an appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion (via CinemaBlend ), Esposito said: “The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won’t predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards.”

This trailer gave me goosebumps, which rarely happens. We get explosive fighting sequences, Wilson flying through the air in his suit, and that incredible shot at the end of the Red Hulk throwing down the Captain America shield. It feels like true Marvel again, especially with more exciting projects like “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Fantastic Four” on the way.

“Captain America: Brave New World” will land in theaters on February 14, 2025. If you don’t know what to do with your excitement now, why not watch the Marvel movies in order while you wait?

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors