New ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off eyes Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as leads — here’s what we know

The “Yellowstone” universe is continuing to expand. While the main “Yellowstone” series is still set to come to an end with the long-awaited second half of its fifth season, multiple new shows remain in the works. One of those shows has just gotten a new title and an impressive cast list, bringing in some big guns to make up for the departure of original “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner, who won’t be appearing in the final episodes.

According to TV Line, Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer are in talks to lead the cast of “The Madison,” a contemporary-set spin-off that may or not be the project previously known as “2024.” They could be joined by Patrick J. Adams, whose profile has no doubt been raised by the massive popularity of his old show “Suits,” plus “Everybody Loves Raymond” co-star Brad Garrett.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rumored premise of the show involves Pfeiffer’s wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn returning from New York to Montana with her family after the deaths of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash. It’s set to begin production later this month for a 2025 premiere.

There isn’t much more than speculation available about “The Madison” yet, and Per Matthew Belloni's latest Puck newsletter indicates that Pfeiffer's new show is separate from the sequel series "2024," which has long been rumored to star Matthew McConaughey and represent a direct continuation of the story of the Dutton family from “Yellowstone.”

“Yellowstone” stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes were said to be in talks to reprise their roles, which would make “2024” closer to a Costner-free new season of “Yellowstone,” rather than the separate story that seems to be taking shape for “The Madison.”

However these new shows work out, there will be no shortage of new content for “Yellowstone” fans. In addition to the final episodes of the main series, a new season of prequel series “1923” is on the way, with returning stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. There are also plans for another prequel titled “1944,” as well as a long-in-the-works spin-off set at the 6666 ranch.

“Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan is behind all of these shows, and with the cast coming together for “The Madison,” it’s possible that he’ll prioritize working on that one first. Viewers should get a better understanding of where the saga of the Dutton family and their associates is headed when “Yellowstone” returns with new episodes on Paramount Network on November 10.

