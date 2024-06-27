Max top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Here at Tom's Guide, we think Max is one of the best streaming services you can subscribe to. But even on one of the best streamers out there right now, it can still be tricky to find what to watch from time to time.

You might be tempted to take a look at the Max top 10 shows list for recommendations, but as with every other service, you can't know for certain whether what's popular on Max is also a must-watch.

That's where we come in. We've looked at the top 10 TV shows on Max (as of 9 a.m. ET on June 27) and singled out the three things that we think are worth checking out. It'll come as no surprise that "House of the Dragon" season 2 is right at the top of the list (and it probably won't be going anywhere anytime soon), but here's a couple more recommendations to consider. And if they don't sound like your kind of show, be sure to check out our guide to the best Max shows to find your next watch.

'House of the Dragon'

We're finally back in Westeros for "House of the Dragon" season 2. The first chapter dealt with the reign of King Viserys, charting the division of House Targaryen into two factions, the Greens and the Blacks.

Season 2 sees the Seven Kingdoms teetering on the brink of civil war. Houses throughout Wsteros are being called upon to choose sides in the conflict between the newly-crowned King Aegon II and Queen Rhaenyra (Viserys' named heir). So far, its been textbook "Thrones" stuff; we've already seen shocking maneuvers, sly schemes and plenty of politicking, and things are bound to escalate further before long.

Watch right now on Max

'Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: The Bad Blood'

"Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: The Bad Blood" is a two-part documentary that reinvestigates the infamous dispute between the international pop star and the titular music executive over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.

The doc features interviews with individuals close to both Swift and Braun as well as legal experts and journalists; the first episode examines the argument from Swift's side, whilst the other does the same from Braun's.

Watch it now on Max

'Smiling Friends'

"Smiling Friends" is an adult animated workplace comedy that follows the bizarre adventures of the eponymous "Smiling Friends" group, a small charitable outfit dedicated to spreading happiness. It's a cause that, frankly, is difficult to describe, being as surreal as it is, and you'd be better off simply experiencing the Friends' surreal misadventures to see whether the show's right for you. Impressively, the show also incorporated a variety of modes, from traditional 2D and 3D to stop-motion, CGI, and even some live-action material, too.

The second season of "Smiling Friends" just came to an end, but the show's not going anywhere soon, as Adult Swim has confirmed the show's due to return for a third season.

Watch it on Max

Max top 10 shows right now

"House of the Dragon" "Smiling Friends" "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" "Six Schizophrenic Brothers" "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story" "Unexpected" "Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders" "Summer Baking Championship"