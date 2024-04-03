Apple App Store and Apple TV Plus down for an hour in a massive outage

Do not attempt to adjust your iPhone — Apple's App Store was down tonight (April 3), along with Apple Arcade, Fitness Plus, Apple TV Plus, Apple Podcasts and other cloud-based services. The services seem to have returned as of this writing, but while it lasted, the outage affected not just iPhone and iPad users, but other Apple platforms including the Mac and Apple TV set-top boxes.

During the outage, Apple's System Status page showed that other services like iCloud, Apple Pay and FaceTime are working just fine.

Still, ia noteworthy chunk of Apple services were unavailable for at least an hour. The System Status page started logging the trouble just after 6:30 p.m. ET, before some services came back online just after 7:30 p.m. ET. Down Detector shows the first reports coming in just after 6 p.m. of Apple outages.

By 7:50 p.m. ET, an Updated System Status page showed every affected service was operating again, with the exception of AppleCare on Device.

Here's a full list of the services impacted, according to Apple's System Status page:

App Store

Apple Arcade

Apple Books

Apple Fitness Plus

Apple Music

Apple Sports

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Plus

AppleCare on Device

Audiobooks

Mac App Store

Podcasts

(Image credit: Future)

Apple customers trying to reach affected services were treated to error messages during the outage. For example, when trying to launch the App Store on my iPhone, I saw a message that said "Cannot Connect." Similarly, the Apple TV set-top box was showing message that "Content Unavailable."

