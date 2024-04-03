Apple App Store and Apple TV Plus down for an hour in a massive outage
Hour-long outage affected services across iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV
Do not attempt to adjust your iPhone — Apple's App Store was down tonight (April 3), along with Apple Arcade, Fitness Plus, Apple TV Plus, Apple Podcasts and other cloud-based services. The services seem to have returned as of this writing, but while it lasted, the outage affected not just iPhone and iPad users, but other Apple platforms including the Mac and Apple TV set-top boxes.
During the outage, Apple's System Status page showed that other services like iCloud, Apple Pay and FaceTime are working just fine.
Still, ia noteworthy chunk of Apple services were unavailable for at least an hour. The System Status page started logging the trouble just after 6:30 p.m. ET, before some services came back online just after 7:30 p.m. ET. Down Detector shows the first reports coming in just after 6 p.m. of Apple outages.
By 7:50 p.m. ET, an Updated System Status page showed every affected service was operating again, with the exception of AppleCare on Device.
Here's a full list of the services impacted, according to Apple's System Status page:
- App Store
- Apple Arcade
- Apple Books
- Apple Fitness Plus
- Apple Music
- Apple Sports
- Apple TV Channels
- Apple TV Plus
- AppleCare on Device
- Audiobooks
- Mac App Store
- Podcasts
Apple customers trying to reach affected services were treated to error messages during the outage. For example, when trying to launch the App Store on my iPhone, I saw a message that said "Cannot Connect." Similarly, the Apple TV set-top box was showing message that "Content Unavailable."
Philip Michaels is a Managing Editor at Tom's Guide. He's been covering personal technology since 1999 and was in the building when Steve Jobs showed off the iPhone for the first time. He's been evaluating smartphones since that first iPhone debuted in 2007, and he's been following phone carriers and smartphone plans since 2015. He has strong opinions about Apple, the Oakland Athletics, old movies and proper butchery techniques. Follow him at @PhilipMichaels.
