This robot vacuum and mop combo is nearly 50% off in Black Friday deal

November will be here soon, but there's no need to wait because Black Friday deals have already started. If you're looking for something to make clean-up easier over the holiday season, then take a look at this robot vacuum deal.

Right now you can get the eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid for $194 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The retailer has taken $174 off this powerful robot vacuum/mop hybrid, nearly cutting its usual price in half. It's a deal you don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid: $368 $194 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop, and is perfect for cleaning hardwood floors and getting rid of pet hair. It's quiet and can run for up to 100 minutes before needing to be charged.

Some of the best robot vacuums on the market can come with a hefty price tag. The iRobot Roomba s9+ can't be beat for its power and premium design, but it'll run you a steep $999.

So if you want a robot vacuum that won't cost an arm and a leg, consider the eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid. This robot vacuum and mop combo has a good array of premium features..

It has a collision sensor to help it avoid obstacles, and you won't have to worry about using it upstairs thanks to its ability to sense and avoid drops. It can clean for up to 100 minutes before needing to be charged, but if it's low on power during a job, the RoboVac G30 Hybrid will navigate back to the charging base, then return to where it left off once it's charged up again.

That's all well and good, but how is its cleaning performance? While we haven't reviewed this unit ourselves, eufy has proved itself to be reliable, consistently offering vacuums with strong suction capabilities. We were also very impressed with the eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, a similar device to the G30 Hybrid that lacks the built-in mop.

The deals don't stop, so stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage to stay up to date on the best sales.