This Amazon deal knocks the Kindle Paperwhite to all-time price low before Prime Day

With Prime Day less than two weeks away, now is a good time to pick up a shiny new Kindle.

The 8GB Kindle Paperwhite is currently on sale for just $69.99 (opens in new tab), a savings of $60. Or you can grab the 32GB model for just $89.99 (opens in new tab), which is $70 off the usual price. These are among the best Amazon deals we've seen this month. Just keep in mind these are the previous-gen (2018) models. Nevertheless, they're both at their lowest prices.

This is a great Kindle for a great price. The super-sharp 300 ppi screen means the text is rendered crisply for a comfortable reading experience. It's even waterproof, so there's no need to worry if you accidentally drop it while you're reading by the pool or in the bath. Plus you can upgrade from 8GB to 32GB of storage for just $20 extra. Just so you know, this Kindle is ad-supported, but given the bargain you may find it's a worthwhile tradeoff.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review , we rated the Paperwhite as the best Kindle for most people, because of its smooth 300 ppi screen and a backlight to be able to read in the dark. As well as that, the fact that it’s waterproof is a great feature. You can also connect headphones or a speaker via Bluetooth, and listen along to audiobooks from Audible while you read.

The current sale going on means that the 32GB Paperwhite is the same price as the original Kindle, so it’s a no-brainer to go for the higher screen resolution and the great backlight. If you want to save some money and don't mind having a color that isn't black, the 8GB model is an absolute bargain at its sale price of $70.