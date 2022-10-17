These three Apple deals are Black Friday cheap right now

Let's face it, good Apple deals don't come around every day. So when they do, we take notice. Amazon has cut the prices on our best smartwatch as well as two of our best tablet picks, bringing all three devices to their lowest prices ever.

The Apple Watch 8 is $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a $50 discount on Apple's brand new smartwatch. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a new tablet, check out the 10.9" iPad Air for $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Our favorite tablet fits speedy performance into a slim, light shell. And the 10.2" iPad is $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab), too. The 10.2" iPad is the tablet we recommend for those shopping on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. The 45mm model is also on sale for $379 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can.

The Apple Watch 8 is our best smartwatch, and it's already seen a $50 discount at Amazon — first sale, new lowest price! Apple's new watch comes with fall detection, a skin temperature sensor and best of all, a low-power mode to keep it going longer.

If you're looking for one of the best tablets, turn your attention to these iPad deals. The iPad Air 5 has dropped to $519. With stellar performance and portability packed into one, this is our favorite tablet on the market right now.

If you're on a smaller budget, try the 10.2-inch iPad for $269. This is the perfect tablet for streaming, browsing and games. Both the 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Air 5 are at their lowest prices ever right now.