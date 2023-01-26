The Ring Video Doorbell Wired just crashed to lowest price ever — 40% off now

Ring is well-known for making some of the best video doorbells on the market. Their entry-level doorbell has crashed to a super low price, so if you're looking to get a video doorbell for the first time, now's your opportunity.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is a new all-time low price for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, so there's never been a better time to pick one up.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64 now $38 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Designed as an entry-level product, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is now even cheaper thanks to this deal. It offers 1080p video, two-way audio, a compact design and a very user-friendly companion app.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Ring Chime: was $89 now $63 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal bundles the Ring Video Doorbell Wired with the Ring Chime accessory. Pair these two up, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired will ring like a traditional doorbell.

Ring doorbells are popular for a reason, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the cheapest way to add Ring to your porch. Now that it's fallen to this price, it's a seriously tempting purchase.

As an entry-level model, there's a lot to like about the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It made our list of the best video doorbells for it's compact design, inexpensive price and good video quality. You can also talk to visitors through two-way audio.

This doorbell gets even better with the Ring app. It's a breeze to use, and allows you to quickly see moments where your doorbell detected motion.

The biggest drawback to the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is that it doesn't actually make a ringing sound without an additional accessory like the Ring Chime or an Alexa speaker. However, it can also be set to ring via your phone. So if you don't mind keeping your phone at hand all day, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a deal that's tough to beat.

Fortunately, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Ring Chime is also on sale. It's now $63 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $89. So the choice is yours.

If you're still looking for your perfect video doorbell, our list of the best video doorbells will help. Or if you're hungry for more sales, take a look at our Super Bowl TV deals coverage.