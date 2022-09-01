Wow! MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off right now for Labor Day sale

It's not every day you see a deal on the MacBook Pro, but Labor Day sales are bringing the goods. If you haven't been tempted by the new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2, we've found an excellent deal on this older model.

Currently, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) is $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, so there's no reason not to pick one up.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is a powerhouse computer, and comes with a high price tag to match. Luckily, this excellent deal takes a huge $400 off the asking price of this MacBook.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by what this device had to offer. It has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop; including incredible performance, a beautiful display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.

If you're looking for a work machine that will quickly power through tasks like 4K video rendering and editing photos, the MacBook Pro is perfect thanks to its M1 Pro chip. You'll also get access to an excellent 1080p webcam and an excellent keyboard. The frustrating Magic Keyboard from the previous MacBook Pro is long gone.

If you're looking for a little more out of your laptop, try the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) for $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This configuration will get you a bigger screen and an even longer battery life, plus an extra 2 GPU cores. Either choice will get you a stunning laptop that'll handle anything you can throw at it, so go for whichever one your wallet allows.

