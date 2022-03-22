Huge tablet sale at Amazon knocks prices to just $34

Amazon offers some of the best cheap tablets on the market, so it's a big deal when they go on sale. These tablet deals start from just $34, which is less than you'd pay for a family take-out.

While stock lasts, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of Fire tablets , and up to 50% off Kids Fire tablets, too. These are some of the best Amazon deals we've seen all year.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's just $34 right now on Amazon.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is rarely discounted, which makes this Amazon sale extra tempting.

Fire kids' tablets

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor. It's now $50 off, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets. Plus, it's $60 off and just $10 shy of its Black Friday price low.

With so many great tablets on sale, it can be hard to choose which one you like best — luckily, we've tried them all and can tell you the answer if you're asking yourself which Fire tablet you should buy.

To sum it up, the Fire 7 tablet offers the best value for money. While it can't beat an iPad in terms of specs, this uber-cheap tablet does the job and is perfect for families. Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Plus offers better performance and a HD screen, so opt for this tablet if you want to stream videos in high quality or play some games.

If you're purchasing a tablet for a little one, the Kids edition tablets offer the ability to set parental controls and come with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that will give your child access to apps, games, books and videos. You'll also get a bumper case that'll protect the tablet if it falls, and a 2-year worry free guarantee.

All in all, Amazon's Fire line are some of the best tablets on the market when it comes to value for money, so we highly recommend picking one up now they're on sale.