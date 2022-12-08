Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just got sliced to their lowest price ever

If you missed out scoring a pair of wireless earbuds in the recent Cyber Monday sales, then don't worry as there are still some great Christmas deals percolating around.

For example, you can currently get the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in purple for $109 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a very healthy saving of $120, slicing more than 50% off the price of these rather neat buds. The only catch is to benefit from this saving you need to get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in purple. These refurbished buds have been repaired and restored to a like-new state. They include a 90-day warranty.

(opens in new tab) Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was $229 now $109 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These Samsung Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

While Samsung may not be the first name in wireless earbuds, in our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, audio editor Lee Dunkley was rather impressed by the second-generation Galaxy Buds Pro.

Describing the buds as "an essential audio companion for Galaxy mobile owners," Lee also praised their compact and practical design, and excellent connectivity. But that's not to say the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro skim on audio quality; quite the contrary.

The earbuds deliver effective active noise cancellation and present a wide soundstage, arguably outperforming the AirPods Pro 2. Furthermore, they are IPX7-rated for waterproofing, which means they'll resist sweat and thus are good earbuds to wear while at the gym.

The only caveats are a disappointing battery life — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rated at 5 hours with ANC on, which is a little shorter than their rivals — and Bixby needs some work to be an effective virtual assistant accessed through earbuds.

In short, if you're after a pair of solid earbuds with active noise cancellation, then look no further than this Galaxy Buds Pro 2 deal.