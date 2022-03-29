Quick! MacBook Pro 13-inch has dropped to its all time low price at Amazon

Sometimes it pays to shop in between major sales events, and if you're looking for one of the best MacBook deals, you've picked the perfect time to be bargain-hunting.

For a limited time, you can score a 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 for $1,099 at Amazon. That's $200 off its standard retail price of $1,299. Make sure to check the coupon box underneath the price information to get the full discount. At $200 off, this is the all-time low price for this particular MacBook configuration. We last saw this deal during the Black Friday 2021 sale period.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

$200 off! The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's on sale for $1,149 and you get an extra $50 off at checkout for a final price of $1,099.99 — an all-time price low for the base model.

While this deal is not on the latest 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021), this machine from 2020 is still more than capable of holding its own. It may be powered by the original M1 chip rather than the M1 Max or M1 Pro found in Apple's newer laptops, but in our MacBook Pro M1 (2020) review, the M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops still struggle to beat.

For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to more than 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13. That level of processing performance is still highly impressive even two years later.

This MacBook Pro is also capable of delivering seriously outstanding battery life. In our testing it stayed powered on for an epic 16 hours and 25 minutes. That's 6 hours longer than the previous Intel MacBook Pro and over 5 hours longer than the XPS 13. Other features of note include it's bright and vibrant 13-inch Retina display, comfortable Magic keyboard and instantly responsive touchpad.

It's a shame it only sports a rather stingy two Thunderbolt ports (the 2021 MacBooks do fix this issue), but there's a reason this machine earned a spot on our best laptops list even at full price. Historically Apple deals don't stick around for very long, so make sure to have a look at this one before it's all sold out.