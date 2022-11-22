Live
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE today: Chromebook for $79, $400 off MacBook Pro and more
Save big on some fantastic laptops
Black Friday deals are in full swing, so now is the time to save big on laptops. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight ultrabook, a beefy gaming laptop, a versatile 2-in-1 or an easy-to-use Chromebook, there is no shortage of deals. The sheer amount of portable machines on sale can be overwhelming, but we’re here to help you select the right notebook for your needs.
Right now, some of the hottest deals include an extremely affordable HP Chromebook for only $79! The MacBook Pro 14-inch is on sale for $400 off, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is slashed by $450. Gaming laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 300 and Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 are both on sale for $500 off their normal price.
With Black Friday proper only a few days away, we’re sure to see even better deals. To that end, be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest sales. Also, keep an eye on our Black Friday TV deals live blog for sales on all types of TVs.
Best Early Black Friday laptop deals
- HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch): was $829 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals
- Lenovo Legion 5i 15.6" Laptop: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop PC: was $1,099 now $810 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy [$500 off!]
- Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $139 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) [50% off]
- HP 14" Touch Chromebook: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Other Black Friday Laptop deals
- Amazon: laptop deals from $110 (opens in new tab)
- Adorama: up to $999 off laptops (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off MacBooks, laptops from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 50% off laptops (opens in new tab)
- HP: up to 70% off laptops and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: laptop deals from $79 (opens in new tab)
- HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch): was $829 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The Pavilion's 2-in-1 design means you can knock out your need for a tablet and a laptop all in one device. Plus, with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this 14-inch laptop can handle a lot of what you throw at it. That's tough to beat for less than $500.
Other highlights of the HP Pavilion x360 include a 14-inch edge-to-edge display, Bang & Olufsen speakers and fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. And the sharp 5MP webcam will come in handy on video calls.
Of course, one of the key features of this laptop is the 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert the Pavilion x360 into a tablet when you're reading emails or watching Netflix.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599 at Amazon. Since this is $300 off its original $899 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. It may not have the best specs of the best gaming laptops but it should be sufficiently powerful enough to handle some of the best PC games.
This Lenovo machine features a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.
As we said up top, this isn’t exactly the most impressive gaming laptop in terms of specs. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need a higher-end Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either; if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.
- MS Surface Pro 8 w/ keyboard: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're in the market for a new Windows 11 laptop you could do a lot worse than the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a Microsoft-designed Windows tablet that doubles as a decent laptop if you attach the (optional) keyboard cover.
Right now Best Buy is still running an excellent deal that knocks $450 off the price of a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8. You can get one for just $899, which is a fair discount off the usual $1,349 price tag. It's a great tablet too, with a vibrant 13-inch touchscreen and great webcam. While the 11th Gen Intel CPU inside isn't quite as fast as the latest 12th Gen chips inside the newer Surface Pro 9, it's still plenty powerful for day-to-day work. Don't miss this chance to get one at a steal!
- HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Looking for a good laptop under $100? The HP Chromebook 11.6-inch is the perfect choice whether you are looking at gifting someone this or buying it for your kid or an older relative. It may not feature on our best laptops page but with decent specs, this Chromebook is ideal for browsing the internet and it will handle basic tasks well.
The HP Chromebook comes with a 11.6-inch display (1,366 x 768 pixels), AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. Right now Walmart is selling this for $79 which is down from its regular price of $98, which is a good price for this basic Chromebook.
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Apple's laptops are always sought-after items during Black Friday. This year is no exception, so it would be good to snag one of the company's high-end notebooks before they sell out -- such as the one we're spotlighting here.
Right now the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) is $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.
In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by what this device had to offer. It has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop; including incredible performance, a beautiful 14-inch display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.
