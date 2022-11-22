Black Friday laptop deals LIVE today: Chromebook for $79, $400 off MacBook Pro and more

Refresh

(Image credit: HP) HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch): was $829 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The Pavilion's 2-in-1 design means you can knock out your need for a tablet and a laptop all in one device. Plus, with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this 14-inch laptop can handle a lot of what you throw at it. That's tough to beat for less than $500. Other highlights of the HP Pavilion x360 include a 14-inch edge-to-edge display, Bang & Olufsen speakers and fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. And the sharp 5MP webcam will come in handy on video calls. Of course, one of the key features of this laptop is the 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert the Pavilion x360 into a tablet when you're reading emails or watching Netflix.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599 at Amazon. Since this is $300 off its original $899 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. It may not have the best specs of the best gaming laptops but it should be sufficiently powerful enough to handle some of the best PC games. This Lenovo machine features a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. As we said up top, this isn’t exactly the most impressive gaming laptop in terms of specs. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need a higher-end Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either; if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.

(Image credit: Future) MS Surface Pro 8 w/ keyboard: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for a new Windows 11 laptop you could do a lot worse than the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a Microsoft-designed Windows tablet that doubles as a decent laptop if you attach the (optional) keyboard cover. Right now Best Buy is still running an excellent deal that knocks $450 off the price of a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8. You can get one for just $899, which is a fair discount off the usual $1,349 price tag. It's a great tablet too, with a vibrant 13-inch touchscreen and great webcam. While the 11th Gen Intel CPU inside isn't quite as fast as the latest 12th Gen chips inside the newer Surface Pro 9, it's still plenty powerful for day-to-day work. Don't miss this chance to get one at a steal!

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) Looking for a good laptop under $100? The HP Chromebook 11.6-inch is the perfect choice whether you are looking at gifting someone this or buying it for your kid or an older relative. It may not feature on our best laptops page but with decent specs, this Chromebook is ideal for browsing the internet and it will handle basic tasks well. The HP Chromebook comes with a 11.6-inch display (1,366 x 768 pixels), AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. Right now Walmart is selling this for $79 which is down from its regular price of $98, which is a good price for this basic Chromebook.