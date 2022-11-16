Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds crash to $119 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Best Buy already has some seriously good deals on wireless noise-cancelling earbuds ahead of the forthcoming holiday sale season.

Right now the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are on sale at Amazon for $119 (opens in new tab), which is an impressive $80 off the $199 retail price.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These wireless noise-cancelling earbuds come from the same stable as the Elite 7 Active (opens in new tab) and offer great sound and call quality. They claim better battery life than AirPods, are IP57-rated for water and dust protection, and Jabra's secure fit should make them a dependable workout companion.

Although we haven't tested this specific model, we've reviewed plenty of Jabra's wireless earbud models to feel confident that the Elite 7 Pro will be a valuable earbud partner for your personal audio experience.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro promises better sound quality with clearer calls, thanks to quality mics and advanced Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensors in each bud. Jabra's personalized ANC allows listeners to control the amount of noise-cancelling these buds filter out through the MySound app, and there's also customizable EQ to create your own sound profile by manually adjusting the frequencies to your liking.

These buds have "Alexa" wake-word support, and are compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby, although these are enabled manually (2x press on the left bud). The Jabra's mic array demonstrates superb speech recognition, picking up every syllable to execute lengthy verbal requests without hesitation.

If you’re a Jabra fan who wants AirPods-beating battery life, the Elite 7 Pro runs to 8 hours, and provides up to 30 hours recharge capacity via the charging case.

There are lots of other deals that we're tracking, so be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more savings on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and more headphones.