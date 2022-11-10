HP Envy x360 just dropped $300 in awesome Black Friday laptop deal

Best Buy is offering many tempting Black Friday deals on a range of products. If you’re looking for a touchscreen laptop for work or everyday use, we’ve found one sale that will save you a good chunk of cash.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $649 (opens in new tab). That’s $300 off its regular price of $949. This deal is one of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals currently available for those in the market for a new 2-in-1 laptop.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop: $949 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $300 off, which is a great deal.

This HP Envy x360 laptop features a large 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. Such a massive screen is great for watching streaming content on YouTube and Netflix. The display is also spacious enough for multiple windows when you want to be more productive. Similarly, touchscreen functionality should also help you get more work done.

In terms of specs, you’ll find an Intel Evo 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. These specs aren’t exactly mind-blowing, but they’re suitable enough for normal computing tasks like word processing and web browsing — not to mention watching TV shows and movies.

This machine has two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a pair of USB-A ports, along with an Ethernet and HDMI 2.1 port. You can also connect up to two 4K displays. The number of ports makes this laptop versatile enough to use as your main computing device.