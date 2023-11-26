Thanks to Cyber Monday deals, you can get great headphones and earbuds on sale right now. Some of our favorites noise-cancelling earbuds just dropped down to their lowest ever price — you don't want to miss this $60-off deal on the popular Beats Studio Buds.

Right now the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $89 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic 40% off the full price of $149, making for the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds. That's why this is easily one of the best earbuds deals you can score for Cyber Monday.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds in every color. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we found it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Amazon slashed the price by 40%. When a product already offered great value, a deal like this one is hard to beat.

So, why do we recommend these buds? We particularly like the compact design and strong active noise cancellation. By comparison, you'll have to spend at least $100 more for the AirPods Pro (on sale for $189) to get a AirPods-brand earbuds with ANC — the standard AirPods, which are closer in price to the Beats Studio Buds, don't block out noise.

The Beats Studio Buds also have IPX4 water and sweat resistance. That means they're good earbuds for running and exercise. Plus, with 24 total hours of battery life with the charging case, you can leave them in your gym bag between workouts.

If you’re looking for a new set of wireless earbuds during Cyber Monday deals, and don’t want to splurge for a set of AirPods Pro, then this Amazon sale on the best-selling Beats earbuds is an easy sell. It's rare to get a pair of Beats-brand headphones for under $100, so this Cyber Monday discount is a total score.