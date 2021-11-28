Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals 2021 — great sales to grab right now

Looking for a powerful new vacuum cleaner to handle all your cleaning needs? Or simply want a fancy upgrade? Cyber Monday deals are here. We're seeing massive discounts on our favorite vacuums.

Today's vacuum cleaners do much more than just suck up dirt and dustballs. From cordless stick and upright cleaners to bagless and 2-in-1 styles, there are plenty of options. If you really want a smart upgrade, there are the handy robot vacs that will do all the hard work for you so you’ll never even lift a finger.

With so many choices, it can often be tricky to find a great vacuum deal. We’ve saved you the effort of searching around and have spotted some great Cyber Monday vacuum deals. Alternatively, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best sales.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals — best sales

Upright vacuums

was $199 now $129 @ Target Shark Navigator DLX: was $199 now $129 @ Target

This Shark upright vacuum cleaner has multi-floor cleaning power with excellent pick-up for hair, ideal for pet owners. The bagless canister holds 3.5 quarts of material that you can easily dump into a garbage can, and the long hose and extension wand let you reach up to 11 feet for those hard-to-reach ceiling crevices.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe: was $209 now $129 @ Best Buy Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe: was $209 now $129 @ Best Buy

Technically, this is a carpet cleaner, but it's essential for washing and scrubbing out dirt that vacuum cleaners can't suck out of fixed-fabric floor coverings. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe washes, rinses and dries your carpets in a three-step process that leaves no mess.

was $229 now $129 @Best Buy Shark Navigator® Lift-Away® ADV Upright Vacuum - Blue Jean: was $229 now $129 @Best Buy

If you want a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, this Shark upright vacuum deal offers value for the money. It has multi-floor cleaning power with excellent pick-up for hair which is ideal for pet owners. It also has an easy ‘Lift-Away’ detachable pod that you can carry around the home, making it easy to tackle stairs and hard-to-reach places. What’s more, it comes with an anti-allergen seal to lock 99.9% dust and allergens. This is certainly a great sale.

Hoover WindTunnel 3: was $239 now $179 @ Best Buy Hoover WindTunnel 3: was $239 now $179 @ Best Buy

This bagless upright gives you power where you need it, with 13 cyclones providing 1440 watts of suction. The 40-foot extension cord lets you traverse multiple rooms at once, and the 12-foot hose, crevice tool and pivoting dusting tool let you reach bookshelves and ceiling corners well above your head. It comes with a 5-year warranty.

Shark Apex Lift-Away: was $469 now $249 @Kohl's Shark Apex Lift-Away: was $469 now $249 @Kohl's

This high-end upright features Shark's DuoClean dual-brushroll technology, ideal for both carpets and hardwood floors. Lift away the pod, and the lightweight wand and duster attachment let you reach ceiling crevices and far under furniture. The Shark Apex is normally pretty pricey, but not on Cyber Monday.

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum Purple: was $499 now $264 @ Walmart Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum Purple: was $499 now $264 @ Walmart

Make a saving on this refurbished, Dyson upright vac deal to capture dust and ensure your home is spotless. It comes with a re-engineered wand and adjustable brush bar control to tackle any type of flooring. In addition, it has a hygienic bin with a handy, push-button control to easily dump the collected dirt without making a mess. Best of all, it’s certified asthma and allergy friendly, and comes with a 6-month warranty.

Stick vacuums

Shark Rocket Corded Stick: was $199 now $99 @Home Depot Shark Rocket Corded Stick: was $199 now $99 @Home Depot

This super-lightweight stick vacuum can reach the ceiling, yet can be easily converted to a handheld to get under the sofa. It comes with a dust brush, an upholstery tool, a crevice tool and a 5-year warranty.

Roborock H6 Adapt Cordless Stick: was $499 now $239 @ Woot Roborock H6 Adapt Cordless Stick: was $499 now $239 @ Woot

This cordless stick vacuum features a five-stage HEPA filtration system and comes with a crevice tool and carpet and dusting brushes, plus a docking station. Pop off the wand and you've got a powerful handheld cordless vac for cleaning out the car and other tight spaces.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin: Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin: was $379 now $249 @Target

This lightweight, versatile model is easy to reach up walls and under furniture, and comes with a wall-mounted charging dock for easy storage. Pop off the extension stick and pop on the brush nozzle, and the Dyson V8 Motorhead is a perfect car cleaner, lasting up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $499 now $399 @Best Buy Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $499 now $399 @Best Buy

This cordless stick vacuum provides up to 60 minutes of cleaning time per charge and quickly transforms into a handheld for small spaces and vehicles. Empty the bagless canister into the wastebasket, drop the vacuum into its wall-mounted charger, and you're done.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson

Make a saving of $50 with this great offer. This lightweight, cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time, and two power modes. It's soft roller cleaner head can tackle hard floors while its powerful, motor head can quickly suck up dirt and dust from carpets. It comes in an attractive yellow/nickel color, with a wide range of accessories for every task.

Dyson Outsize Cordless: was $799 now $599 @Best Buy Dyson Outsize Cordless: was $799 now $599 @Best Buy

With a full-size bin and cleaner head, the Dyson Outside can tackle the entire home in record time. It senses and adapts to different types of flooring while optimizing battery life. The LCD digital display shows run-time countdown to the second and displays maintenance alerts for peace of mind. A great deal to snap up quickly.



Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you want a cordless vacuum cleaner with a bigger dust bin, then look no further. The Outsize's canister is 150% bigger than the Dyson V11, so you won't have to empty it as often. Plus, with a built-in sensor, it will detect the floor type and adjust its power accordingly to lengthen the battery life. It can last for up to 120 minutes, which is huge for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive: was $699 now $686 @Amazon Dyson V11 Torque Drive: was $699 now $686 @Amazon

If you’re after a powerful, cordless vac, this Dyson V11 Torque offers excellent value. Its optimized suction power is meant for all types of flooring without changing heads. The battery lasts up to 60 minutes so you can quickly cover the whole house in no time. It also has an advanced filtration system to trap tiny particles and allergens for healthier homes.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+: was $899 now $749 @Dyson Dyson Outsize Absolute+: was $899 now $749 @Dyson

Dyson's Outsize Absolute+ vacuum cleaner puts a full-size bin, a full-size cleaner head and an 18-cyclone engine on a cordless stick, offering 120 minutes of cord-free runtime. You'll also get two chargers, two full-sized cleaner heads, a spare battery, various tool attachments and a docking station. For $150 off the regular price, you'll clean up.

Robot vacuum cleaners and mops

Anker Eufy 25C: was $149 now $127 @ Walmart Anker Eufy 25C: was $149 now $127 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $174 @Amazon iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $174 @Amazon

Here's a great way to get started with robot vacuums without breaking the bank. The Roomba 692 can easily handle pet hair and also detect dirt and obstacles. It automatically adjusts its cleaning head for bare floors and carpets, and responds to Alexa and Google Assistant commands.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot: Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot: was $399 was $249 @Amazon

If you want a powerful robot vac that can mop your floors , this is a great deal. Equipped with an In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System, rotating mop pads, and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa. In addition, the battery provides up to 130 minutes run time and 4-5 recharge time. A great deal to save serious cash.

Roborock S4 Max: was $429 now $279 @ Walmart Roborock S4 Max: was $429 now $279 @ Walmart

Roborock's S4 Max offers LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping to deftly navigate your entire home. Name each room, and the Roborock S4 Max will clean each according to its own schedule. You can also designate especially dirty areas for the S4 Max to devote special attention to.

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: iRobot Braava Jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

If you're after something that sweeps as well as cleans the floor, this iRobot robot mop is a great deal. Saving $100, it can navigate around the home with its Smart mapping tools, and you can even customize cleaning schedules.

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @Best Buy iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less with this amazing deal.

Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon

Shark's newest robot vacuum currently is $200 off, which is a great deal if you want the latest tech. It comes with a self-empty base which has a 60-day capacity — twice the length of its predecessors, and you can set no-go zones as well as target specific rooms on the app. If you want to control it by voice it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.



Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $749 now $459 @Walmart Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $749 now $459 @Walmart

You can save an impressive $290 on the Roborock S6 MaxV model with this deal. This robot vacuum comes with some of the latest features, including remote viewing from the vacuum's perspective and obstacle recognition — so running over pet poo is a thing of the past. There's a mopping function as well, so it will give your floors the full treatment.

was $799 now $520 @Wayfair Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $520 @Wayfair

This Roborock offer will save you a whopping $286, some serious cash. This vacuum and mop cleaner has adaptive routing and multi-floor mapping, meaning every inch of your home will be dust-free and spotless. You can even set schedules to clean a room or more. At such a good price, don't miss out on this deal.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150): was $699 now $549 @Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 (7150): was $699 now $549 @Amazon

If you’re after a more premium, robot vacuum that is good for pet hair, this iRobot i7 is a great offer. With a powerful pickup and performance, ideal for pet owners. Not only does it have Smart Mapping to know the layout of your home, but it empties itself out after use. What's more, the Roomba i7 robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically.

iRobot Roomba S9+: was $1,299, now $1,099 @Amazon iRobot Roomba S9+: was $1,299, now $1,099 @Amazon

iRobot's top-end robot vacuum is not cheap, but this deal, which takes $200 off the price, is worth checking out. The S9+ is one of the smartest robot vacuums, capable of cleaning not just individual rooms, but sections of rooms — say, under the dining room table after dinner. And, its Clean Base means you only have to empty the S9+ once every few weeks.

Roomba bundle: was $1,849 now $1,424 @ iRobot Roomba bundle: was $1,849 now $1,424 @ iRobot

The ultimate vacuum package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale. That's more than $400 off and one of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals we've seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Canister vacuums

Black & Decker Bagless Multi-Cyclonic: was $229 now $140 @Amazon Black & Decker Bagless Multi-Cyclonic: was $229 now $140 @Amazon

Nothing's better than a canister vac for power and reliability, and this rugged Black & Decker model delivers both. It's got 12 cyclones to suck the dirt out of carpeting and upholstery, and the HEPA filter makes sure none gets back into the air.

Kenmore 22614 Pet Friendly Bagless: was $339 now $299 @Amazon Kenmore 22614 Pet Friendly Bagless: was $339 now $299 @Amazon

Another lightweight canister vac, this Kenmore model features twin motors for extra suction, a telescoping wand for extra reach, eight cyclones and a washable filter. The PowerMate attachment is designed not to let pet hair tangle around its brush.

Miele C3 Turbobrush Bundle: was $1,118 now $903 @Amazon Miele C3 Turbobrush Bundle: was $1,118 now $903 @Amazon

There's nothing like German engineering, and this old-school Miele canister will deliver a lifetime of quality vacuum power. The AirClean system filters your home's air as it cleans your floors. Included are a spare HEPA filter and 16 filtered bags.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year saw plenty of deals floating around. Target had some of the best deals including the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum down from $499 to $299, and the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum from $380 to $230.

Amazon also had a range of deals such as the Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner from $300 to $180, and BISSELL 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Seal System on sale from $180 to $140.

We can expect similar deals this year, particularly from popular brands such as Dyson, Bissell, and Shark to name a few. It’s worth looking out for great robot vac deals too as they are becoming more in-demand this year.