Best Dell Cyber Monday deals 2021 — early sales live now

Cyber Monday deals have already begun, meaning you can find a number of great sales happening now. We've compiled a list of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals. Make sure to check out our Dell Cyber Monday deals page to stay up-to-date with the best sales as they happen.

Dell Cyber Monday deals provide a wide variety of laptops, monitors, desktops and accessories for discounted prices. This is the time to take advantage of some amazing deals.

Right now, Dell has a sale of up to $600 off select laptops and desktops. This includes discounts on machines like the Inspiron and XPS systems and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series powered desktops and laptops. Given all the delays we're seeing this year, Dell also has a list of laptops/desktops with next-day shipping.

Here are the best Dell Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $249 now $174 @ Dell

Save a nice chunk of change on this 27-nch adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Dell 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

This gaming monitor is perfect for new PC builders or those wanting a bit more performance out of esports titles for a good price. It's a VA panel, meaning it gets great black levels. Although, for some content, there may be some ghosting. Either way, this level of price-to-performance is very good.

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $179 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports, and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $518 now $323 @ Dell

The Inspiron 15 3000 is a basic laptop that can be used for everything from Netflix streaming to everyday work. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $329 @ Dell

This Dell gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you can hook it up via either DisplayPort or HDMI, though you can only get the full 165 Hz refresh rate when you connect it to your PC via DisplayPort.

Inspiron 14: was $1,019 now $734 @ Dell

The Inspiron 14 is a reliable mainstream laptop that can thrive at work, school, or home. This machine features a 14-inch 1080p FHD display, Core i7-11390H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11.

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $837 @ Dell

Cheapest price! The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $636 for a limited time. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Dell is switching the link to this deal every day, so if it shows as sold out, look for the XPS 13 at this Dell link.

Dell XPS 17: was $2,299 now $1,616 @ Dell

The XPS 17 is the most svelte 17-inch laptop you can buy, with blistering CPU and graphics muscle packed into a slim and attractive design. This configuration features a 17-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,599 now $2,008 @ Dell

Dell is dropping the price of its XPS 15 during Cyber Monday. It comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch LCD, Core i9-11900H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU. It's the perfect laptop for just about any type of task.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $524 now $364 @ Dell

The Alienware AW2521HF is designed for gaming. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility. The 1080p monitor also packs HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Alienware AW2521H: was $909 now $379 @ Dell

The Editor's Choice AW2521H is a premium display that gives gamers the fastest possible frame rate in the simplest possible design. Unlike the AW2521HF mentioned above, this monitor sports a blazing fast refresh rate of 360Hz and Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer. The latter is a special USB port that gives users latency stats. It's over 50% off in this early Dell Cyber Monday deal.

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,529 now $1,175 @ Dell

Alienware's m15 series gaming laptops are among the industry's top gaming PCs. This config packs ComfortView Plus, which is a low blue light technology that gives your eyes a break when playing long hours. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,567 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 R4 is a beastly gaming laptop that offers all the power an avid PC gamer could want. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU.