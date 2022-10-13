Alienware Aurora desktop slashed by $1,120 in this epic clearance deal

Black Friday deals are on the horizon, but some retailers aren’t waiting until next month to start slashing the price of popular products. For example, Dell is currently running a clearance sale (opens in new tab) that includes one of the best PC gaming deals we’ve spotted all year.

For a limited time, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is on sale for $1,959 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a massive saving of $1,120 compared to its full retail price of $3,079. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a configuration of this quality and is an ideal pick for both newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans looking for an upgrade.

Dell has just reduced this powerful Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop by a massive $1,120. This premium rig sports an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Usually, this machine would set you back to more than $3,000, but for a limited time it's on sale for just $1,959.

There’s no denying that even at such a heavily discounted price, this Alienware desktop is still a sizeable investment but for the money you’re getting an uber-powerful PC. Underneath the Dark Side of the Moon chassis, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storing plenty of the best PC games.

In our Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition review , we said the slick-looking desktop offers “blisteringly fast performance and easy upgradability, within an attractive, unique design,” and also awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

So, whether you’re looking to completely overhaul your PC gaming setup, or are new to gaming on a desktop, this deal is well worth considering. Just be warned, it’s a limited-time promotion so don’t wait on this one or you might be disappointed.