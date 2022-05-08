10 last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can still get

Mother's Day is here and if you haven't had the chance to pick up a present for mom — don't fret! There are plenty of last-minute Mother's Day gifts that can arrive today. Sure, you'll be limited in what you can buy, but not all hope is lost.

For instance, there are plenty of Mother's Day flowers that can be delivered today. Additionally, Amazon's Mother's Day sale has a wide variety of gifts than can be delivered within hours of purchase. That said, there's no time to waste. Cut-off times will vary based on where you live and the earlier you place your order, the better your chances of that gift arriving on time.

To help make your shopping easier, we've gathered some of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts that can still arrive on time.

Last-minute Mother's Day sales

Flowers: 20% off @ 1-800-Flowers

From Rose bouquets to elegant Cala Lilies, 1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off select Mother's Day flowers via coupon code "SAVE20". 1-800-Flowers also offers same-day delivery, just remember to order by 11:30am on Sunday.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, different display warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better. At $104, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Designer cell phone accessory sale: 25% off Kate Spade, Coach, more @ Verizon

Just in time for Mother's Day, Verizon is taking 25% off select accessories from Kate Spade, Coach, Beats, and more. The sale includes accessories for both iPhone and Android smartphones.

Mothers' Day bouquets: from $51 @ FTD

FTD has a wide selection of bouquets that can arrive in time for Mother's Day. You'll need to make your purchase before 11am local time in order to secure same-day delivery. Flower bouquets start from $51.

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

Treat mom to a new smartphone...on Verizon. New and existing Verizon members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and is one of the best deals we've seen from Verizon. No trade-in is required for this deal. Even better, Verizon offers same-day delivery for orders placed before 12pm local time. Alternatively, you can purchase your phone online and pickup at a nearby Verizon store.

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $79 @ Disney

Keep mom entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. She'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $49 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Make sure to check out all of the Alexa devices on sale from $19.

AirPods 3 (2021): for $179 @ Apple

If mom lives in a major metropolitan area, the Apple Store is offering same-day, two-hour delivery on select items. (The 2-hour delivery fee is $9). Eligible gifts include AirPods such as the AirPods 3 (pictured). The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates an immersive listening experience for music-listening, movie-watching, and more.

15-Stem Tulips: for $9 @ Whole Foods

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is celebrating Mother's Day with a week's worth of deals. Through May 10, Prime members can grab a 15-stem, single-color bunch of tulips for $9.99 at Whole Foods. The tulips can be purchased in-store or via Amazon delivery. Whole Foods also has cakes and pies available for Mother's Day.