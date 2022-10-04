FAQs

What are AT&T promo codes? AT&T promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of items sold by AT&T. When available, AT&T coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.

Does AT&T offer free shipping? AT&T offers free shipping on most orders. You can also opt for expedited shipping during the checkout process, keep in mind you'll need to pay for the faster shipping.

Does AT&T offer in-store pickup? If you prefer to buy online and pickup your order in-store, AT&T offers free in-store pickup. In-store pickup is available during normal business hours and at AT&T owned and operated stores.

Does AT&T offer discounts? AT&T offers discounts to military/veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses, physicians, and all of their respective families. Eligible consumers can save up to 25% on select unlimited plans. These savings are for personal plans only.

What devices does AT&T sell? AT&T carries a wide array of smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, and accessories. The carrier is oftentimes one of the first networks to offer premium phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Is there an AT&T store near me? AT&T stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pick up items from these stores, head to the AT&T store locator (opens in new tab) to find your nearest.

AT&T hints and tips

In addition to AT&T coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at AT&T.

Trade-in your old device: AT&T lets you trade in your older device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more.

AT&T lets you trade in your older device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more. Compare AT&T deals against competing offers: When it comes to trade-ins, AT&T tends to offer some of the best deals. The company also offers freebies from time to time. For instance, a new Galaxy phone could come with credit or a free storage upgrade.

When it comes to trade-ins, AT&T tends to offer some of the best deals. The company also offers freebies from time to time. For instance, a new Galaxy phone could come with credit or a free storage upgrade. Shop AT&T refurbished: Consumers can shave some dollars off their purchases by opting for renewed smartphones sold directly from AT&T. The devices are restored to like new condition and are covered by a 14-day return period and 90-day warranty.

How to use AT&T promo codes

AT&T promo codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. Below the "Due today" section, you'll find a field labeled "Got a promo code?" Click on

the downward facing arrow next to this text and manually enter your coupon code in the provided field. Click "Apply" and the coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.

Which AT&T prepaid plan is for me?

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t want to be locked into a contract? AT&T has a range of prepaid plans with varying data allowances and features to suit every device.

Each plan brings you unlimited talk & text alongside your selected data allowance, plus access to the free AT&T app, which includes features like spam call blocking. You won’t need a credit check, and you’ll just pay a monthly rate, or 12 months upfront depending on your plan. Choose from the options below:

5GB Data: This plan costs $30 a month and gives you 5GB of data every month, which is ideal for the more budget conscious customers. You’ll be able to stream in standard definition, use mobile hotspot, and send unlimited text to over 230 countries. Any data you don’t use at the end of the month will carry over to the next 30-day period with their rollover data, and if you need a top-up, you can buy 1GB for $10 or 3GB for $20.

16GB Data: This plan is available for $25 a month if you prepay for 12 months of service, which adds up to $300. You’ll get all the same features as the 5GB plan, but your data allowance will be increased to 16GB. You’ll also be able to stream HD video content (up to 1080p) as long as stream saver is turned off. This plan is the best value for money if you’re able to pay for 12 months upfront.

UNLIMITED: You can sign up for AT&T Unlimited for $50 a month if you’re a new subscriber and you sign up to AutoPay, or $65 a month if not. This plan gets you unlimited talk, text and data, with 5G access and additional bonuses like unlimited talk & text to Mexico & Canada, and unlimited talk, text & data when you visit Mexico & Canada.

Already got a mobile phone and just want to pick up a SIM? AT&T is also running a Bring Your Own Phone deal, where you can pick up your SIM card for $0.99 SIM when you sign up for an AT&T Prepaid plan online. To top it off, they’ll even let you off the usual activation fee, saving you $15.