TikTok has rolled out a vital new security feature — here's how to use it

As TikTok continues to dominate social media, keeping your own account secure is more important than ever.

Both casual scrollers as well as content creators need to be conscious of threats like hacking, phishing scams, and unauthorized logins that put personal data at risk.

To help its users stay protected, TikTok has introduced "Security Checkup," a feature designed to make safeguarding your account easier. Some users also opt for using the best TikTok VPN to add an extra layer of protection.

Security Checkup combines all these security tools into one dashboard, allowing you to quickly review and update your settings.

Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok’s Security Checkup, including how it works and how to access it.

What is TikTok’s Security Checkup?

Security Checkup is TikTok’s latest security feature, acting as a centralized hub for managing account security settings.

Instead of digging through different menus, users can now quickly review and adjust their login details, authentication methods, and active devices in one dashboard.

This feature is part of TikTok’s broader effort to help users stay protected against scams, hacking and fraud.

By guiding users through essential security steps, Security Checkup ensures that only you have access to your TikTok account.

How to access Security Checkup on TikTok

1. Open the TikTok app (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Launch TikTok and tap your profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Open the menu (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap the three-line menu (☰) in the top-right corner to access more options.

3. Go to Settings and privacy (Image: © Tom's Guide ) From the menu, select Settings and privacy to access your account controls.

4. Navigate to security and permissions (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Scroll down and tap Security & permissions, where TikTok stores security-related settings.

5. Select Security Checkup (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Security Checkup to open the dashboard. From here, you can review security recommendations, remove suspicious logins, and enable extra protections for your account.

What can you do in Security Checkup?

1. Review your login credentials (Image: © Tom's Guide) Check if your account is linked to a valid email address and phone number. This ensures you can reset your password and recover your account if needed.

2. Enable two-step verification (2FA) (Image: © Tom's Guide) Add an extra layer of protection by enabling two-step verification. This requires a second form of authentication — such as a text message code — whenever you log in from a new device.

3. Manage your devices (Image: © Tom's Guide) See a list of devices currently logged into your TikTok account. If you spot an unfamiliar device, you can log it out immediately to prevent unauthorized access.

4. Get alerts for suspicious activity (Image: © Tom's Guide) TikTok will notify you if it detects unusual login attempts or security threats. From Security Checkup, you can review these alerts and take action.

5. Use passkeys for secure logins (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Security Checkup includes support for passkeys, allowing you to use Face ID, Touch ID, or device authentication instead of traditional passwords for faster and more secure logins.

Tips for staying safe and secure on TikTok

Alongside Security Checkup, TikTok has introduced anti-scam warnings and security awareness campaigns to help users avoid phishing and fraud.

Here are a few extra safety tips:

(Image credit: TikTok)

Think before you click. Be cautious of messages or emails claiming to be from TikTok. Always verify before sharing personal details.

Use unique passwords. This may seem like common knowledge but its important to keep your passwords distinctive and avoid reusing old passwords.

And lastly, report suspicious activity. If you notice anything unusual, make sure you report it.

